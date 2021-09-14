Predators Players That Could Be Headed to the 2022 Winter Olympics

It’s been a long fight, but NHL players are finally back at the Olympics. Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid on the same team is a reason to tune in by itself, but if you’re a Predators fan, you’re not there to watch them. Of course, it’s a great side effect, but it’s more fun when you get to watch players from your favorite team play and, most importantly, win. So which players from the Predators will be headed to Bejing, and what can they bring to their country’s team?