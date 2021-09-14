CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Why surfing is an antidote to the relentless march of capitalism

By Become an author
The Conversation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurfing is as cool as it ever was. More people are competing in more contests and seeking higher waves, supported by a booming industry, even amid a pandemic. Dramas and documentaries about surfing have bloomed since the 1960s, and companies such as Quicksilver, Billabong and Roxy have developed entire markets around the surf lifestyle. The recent decision to include surfing in the Tokyo Olympic Games marked the zenith of the global popularity of this sport.

theconversation.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
Mic

Researchers discovered the bones of a "god of death" whale that walked on land

At some point, whales literally walked the Earth. Scientists have believed this for quite some time, but the evidence has been elusive. On Wednesday, though, researchers presented a recent discovery that gives some of the first meaningful insight into how whales transitioned from land to water. The evidence: a 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown whale ancestor with four legs, detailed for the first time in a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
WILDLIFE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
The Conversation

Atomic-sized primordial black holes: what new experimental evidence suggests

Since the earliest times, human beings have wanted to explain the most unpredictable and disturbing phenomena in the universe. Although the study of astronomy has been a constant in all civilisations, astronomical events of a more “unpredictable” nature, such as comets or eclipses, were considered an “omen of misfortune” and/or “actions of the gods”.
ASTRONOMY
deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
Futurity

Magma discovery points to potential eruption warning

Lava samples have revealed a new truth about the geological make-up of the Earth’s crust and could have implications for volcanic eruption early warning systems, according to a new study. It was previously understood that cooled lava from so-called “hot spot” volcanoes was “pristine” magma from the melting mantle, tens...
EARTH SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Kahanamoku
Person
Vannevar Bush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitalism#Surf Culture#Quicksilver#Hawaiian#Antique Acacia Board#American#Bohemianism
itechpost.com

Jupiter Asteroid Impact Video 2021: Watch as Astronomers Capture Ultra Rare Event!

A 100-meter asteroid recently crashed on the Gas Giant's surface. Fortunately, a couple of amateur astronomers captured the ultra rare Jupiter asteroid impact this 2021. There are hundreds of asteroids that hit Jupiter every year. The planet, the largest in the solar system, acts as a blockade for space debris on a crash collision course for Earth.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Volcanic Winter: Ever-Present Threat of Catastrophic Supervolcano Eruptions Revealed

Curtin scientists are part of an international research team that studied an ancient supervolcano in Indonesia and found such volcanoes remain active and hazardous for thousands of years after a super-eruption, prompting the need for a rethink of how these potentially catastrophic events are predicted. Associate Professor Martin Danišík, lead...
ENVIRONMENT
The Oregonian

Scientists discover talking duck: ‘You bloody fool!’

A talking duck?! No quacks here. According to Reuters, an Australian musk duck named Ripper, raised by humans in a bird park, was seriously recorded mimicking the phrase “You bloody fool!”. A dutch scientist reportedly found the recordings of the duck talking. Carel Ten Cate, a scientist at Leiden University,...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Mass Extinction Events Can Turn Freshwater Into Toxic Soup, And It's Already Happening

Apart from the global catastrophe that killed off most of the dinosaurs, some experts think almost all the mass extinctions in Earth's history were followed by a proliferation of microbes in rivers and lakes. After the Permian extinction event 252 million years ago – the largest mass extinction event in Earth's history – there appears to have been a burst in bacterial and algal blooms, lasting for hundreds of thousands of years. According to the geologic record in Australia, the damaging impacts of climate change and climate-driven deforestation during the Permian extinction event most likely caused a toxic soup to sprout in the...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Phys.org

Bees kill dozens of endangered penguins in South Africa

A swarm of bees has killed 63 endangered African penguins on a beach outside Cape Town, the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds said on Sunday. "After tests, we found bee stings around the penguins' eyes," said the foundation's David Roberts, a clinical veterinarian. "This is a...
ANIMALS
Martha's Vineyard Times

Surf and sail

Last September, when the Mystic Seaport Museum closed its Maritime Art Gallery after 37 years of exhibiting art of the sea, Louisa Gould stepped in to give many of the artists who had long been part of the museum’s International Invitational Show a venue to show their work. Last year, the Louisa Gould Gallery showcase, titled the “Martha’s Vineyard Annual Maritime Exhibit,” was mostly an online exhibit. This time around, all of the artwork by some of the country’s foremost maritime artists is now on display at the gallery through Nov. 8.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Matthew Kupferschmidt

Discipline; The Antidote to Laziness

We all have a temptation to sit back on the couch and turn on Netflix. It’s easier to numb our brains into patterns of thoughtlessness than to have our ever-wandering minds be constructive and put in the mental work required to build something, solve a problem or challenge ourselves to be better.

Comments / 0

Community Policy