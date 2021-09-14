CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow Extends Losses as September Selloff Builds

By Fernanda Horner
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetter-than-expected inflation data for August failed to help Wall Street today. The Dow shed more than 290 points, despite sporting triple-digit gains at its session highs this morning. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq followed the blue-chip index lower, though their losses were not as sizable. All three benchmarks are now down more than 1% in September.

