LOGANSPORT — On the last day of his life, Cpl. Humberto A. “Bert” Sanchez wasn’t concerned with his well-being. That’s what a military official stated Tuesday during a funeral service at LifeGate Church in Logansport for the 22-year-old Marine who was killed in the line of duty Aug. 26 when a suicide bomber with 25 pounds of explosives entered the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The bomber took the lives of 13 military service members, including Sanchez, and around 180 Afghans.

LOGANSPORT, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO