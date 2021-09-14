Daugherty, Lillian

Lillian Edwards Daugherty, born November 16, 1932 in Philadelphia Pa, died September 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Harold Gene Daugherty, her parents, Charlie and Lillian Edwards, her brother Johnny Edwards, and her sister Sara Cagle. She is survived by her Daughter, Penni D. Cooke, husband Dennis Cooke, granddaughters, Lynne Sweatt, husband Matt Sweatt, Kristi Wamsley, husband Seth Wamsley, great granddaughters, Kelsi White, husband Donnell, great great granddaughter Olivia White, Lauryn Wamsley, Payton Hack, Kayna Wamsley, Savannah Sweatt, Christian Wamsley, her brother Robert Edwards, sister in law Selwyn Edwards, brother in law David Cagle and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Thursday September 16 at 7:00 PM at Doss Memorial Baptist Church, 4500 Doss Circle, Powder Springs, Ga. 30127. Visitation will be held on September 15, from 6:00 - 9:00 PM at Roy Davis Funeral Home in Austell, Ga. (770-948-2552).