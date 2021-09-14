ATU Honored for Commitment to Student Safety
Arkansas Tech University has earned national recognition for its efforts to promote student safety, well-being and inclusion. Vector Solutions has bestowed the 2021 Campus Prevention Network Seal of Prevention upon ATU. The recognition is provided to select institutions that have utilized comprehensive, evidence-based digital prevention education on issues such as sexual assault, alcohol misuse, mental health and discrimination with a goal of creating a safer, more inclusive learning and working environment.www.arkansastechnews.com
