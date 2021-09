It was during his eighth-grade year at Quail Valley Middle School that Evan Sharp decided to go all-in on lacrosse. His future was set. "I was on 'A' team for football, but I wasn't really a star offensive lineman," said Sharp, a senior at Ridge Point High. "But I'd get out from football and go straight to lacrosse practice, and I was just killing it, even playing with the high school team in eighth grade. That's where I found my passion. I still enjoy football, but my mind was on lacrosse during football practice and that's when I knew it's what I wanted to do."

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO