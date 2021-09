As of Tuesday, around 64,000 evacuees from Afghanistan had arrived in the United States. Most are at military bases across the country waiting to be resettled. According to aid agencies, Central and Western Massachusetts are expecting up see around 400 Afghan refugees in the next 6 months. Social service operations are scrambling to line up housing and other forms of aid. Organizers are expecting the first wave of refugees “any day now.”

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO