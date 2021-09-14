CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dupage County, IL

Literacy DuPage

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiteracy DuPage is a non-profit organization that has been committed to offering English language instruction to DuPage County adults since 1972. Its mission is to help adults achieve their life skills goals through accessible and customized tutoring. Literacy DuPage recruits and trains tutors, providing them the materials, techniques, and confidence...

DuPage Medical Group | SECA Grant Applications | Playground Ribbon Cutting

DuPage Medical Group is now Duly Health and Care. According to its website, the name change became official today. Duly Health and Care was adopted to better communicate the organization’s mission and how its geographical reach extends beyond DuPage County to the Midwest. DuPage Medical Group began 50 years ago as a physician practice based in DuPage County.
Literacy council transforms lives

Editor’s Note: Sadie Fitzpatrick uses this space to explore the character and quirks that make Ocala uniquely wonderful and occasionally irksome. Inside a plain, concrete block building on a bustling corner in downtown Ocala, lives are transformed simply by walking through the door. At the Marion County Literacy Council, individuals...
Local Volunteers Needed to Help with Pre-School Literacy

Florida Reading Corps isseeking 48 individuals to serve as pre-school literacy tutors in 26 schools in Miami Dade County. The Preschool Literacy Program places tutors in classrooms, where they serve alongside teachers to help children build skills and get ready for kindergarten. Director of Florida Programs Britney Matthews says, “Studies...
PBS Media Literacy Educator Certification Academy

Now more than ever, educators need support around digital media literacy skills, in both remote and traditional classroom environments. The Ohio Ed Techs are joining with KQED to share the PBS Media Literacy Educator Certification with educators in this series of professional learning courses. The courses are open to all Ohio educators, including PreK-12 classroom teachers, librarians, TOSAs and anyone who wants to make media-rich, digitally-savvy learning available to students. The Academy will give you the skills and experience you need to connect the dots between digital citizenship, media literacy, 21st Century skills and national curriculum standards and to prepare you to earn the PBS Media Literacy Educator Certification. Graduate credit is available through Ashland University for an additional fee.
$200 Million for Florida Literacy Initiative

Every child deserves the opportunity to experience new worlds and achieve their full potential. We know this happens through positive connections among families, schools and communities. The perfect connector? Books. The ability to read and learn are critical life skills necessary for launching children toward success. Yet we know many...
Literacy Volunteers of Bangor looking for tutors

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nicole Hustus has reentered the workforce and is now studying for her driver’s license. All things she didn’t think could be possible until joining Literacy Volunteers of Bangor. “When I first started it was good communication skills, it was learning to work together with different people,”...
Local Literacy Organization Celebrates Adult Education and Family Literacy Week

September 19-25, 2021, marks the annual Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, hosted by the National Coalition for Literacy. This week exists to remind us all that reading, writing, and basic math remain an elusive target for 43 million adults nationwide, including 1 in 10 adults in Buncombe County (this is enough people to fill the Harrahs’ Cherokee Center three times).
Glen Ellyn couple pledges $100,000 in 'green' donations for DuPage Forest Preserve

A Glen Ellyn couple is pledging $100,000 to help renewable energy efforts for the DuPage County Forest Preserve District. Ann Boisclair and Jeffrey Jens were honored by forest preserve officials during a Saturday ceremony at the Willowbrook Wildlife Center in Glen Ellyn. That property received a $25,000 donation from the couple in 2020 for the installation of solar panels.
workNet DuPage to host career conversation for young adults Sept. 24

On Friday, Sept. 24, workNet DuPage will host a free career conversation for young adults ages 17-24 on "Taking Advantage of Opportunities" at 9 a.m. The webinar covers free career services through workNet DuPage's MyWay Program for eligible young adults including:. • Internships with companies in DuPage County;. • Federal...
Nominate a Financial Literacy Leader

Do you know someone who is dedicated to teaching people in their community about money? We want to hear their story! It could be a teacher, troop leader, librarian, coach, parent - anyone trying to make their community smarter about their finances. During Hispanic Heritage Month, CNBC will highlight individuals...
Naperville Celebrates Constitution Week 2021

Constitution Week starts this Friday, and the Daughters of the American Revolution are celebrating with public displays at each Naperville Public Library location. The week commemorates the signing of the United States Constitution in 1787. The Daughters of the American Revolution are taking this opportunity to educate kids about the rights the document ensures.
DuPage Medical Society Foundation announces scholarship and grant awards

The DuPage Medical Society Foundation Board of Trustees announces the awarding of eleven 2021 student scholarships. Jeonghyun Esther Kwon, Wheaton, is the 2021 recipient of the prestigious James P. Campbell, MD, Memorial Scholarship. Jeonghyun is in her first year at University of Illinois College of Medicine - Chicago and has an unusual story compared to other scholarship applicants. Medicine is a career change for her. She was working toward a PhD in education when her father was diagnosed with cancer in 2013. After helping her father through his cancer journey, she started her own journey into the field of medicine.
Delaware Libraries partner with Literacy Delaware to boost digital literacy

The Delaware Division of Libraries is partnering with Literacy Delaware to launch a new digital literacy tool. Delaware Libraries have provided internet access and assisted Delawareans with digital literacy skills since the 1990s. The addition of Northstar Digital Literacy is its latest tool to help those turning to libraries to...
Adult students go back to school at The Literacy Project

It’s back to school for adults enrolled at The Literacy Project’s Greenfield and Orange locations. Students are working on computer literacy, reading, writing, math, science and social studies as well as preparing to take the High School Equivalency Test — now called the HiSET, and formerly known as the GED.
DuPage County Board Vote on Voting Equipment Contract Fails

The DuPage County Board rejected a contract at a recent meeting that would have allowed the county to purchase voting equipment from the Texas-based vendor, Hart InterCivic. The decision comes on the heels of county board discussion calling the purchasing process into question. About the Vendor Selection Process. Deputy Clerk...
Lessons from the Rise in Homeschooling

This fall marks the third school year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. School systems scrambled in spring 2020 to pivot to remote instruction, and while most schools began the 2020-21 school year with remote instruction, more students returned to in-person classes as the year progressed. Many feel that we’re getting closer to turning the corner […]
