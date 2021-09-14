Literacy DuPage

Now more than ever, educators need support around digital media literacy skills, in both remote and traditional classroom environments. The Ohio Ed Techs are joining with KQED to share the PBS Media Literacy Educator Certification with educators in this series of professional learning courses. The courses are open to all Ohio educators, including PreK-12 classroom teachers, librarians, TOSAs and anyone who wants to make media-rich, digitally-savvy learning available to students. The Academy will give you the skills and experience you need to connect the dots between digital citizenship, media literacy, 21st Century skills and national curriculum standards and to prepare you to earn the PBS Media Literacy Educator Certification. Graduate credit is available through Ashland University for an additional fee.

