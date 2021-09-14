CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breakthrough Infections in Vaccinated People Less Likely to Cause ‘Long COVID’

By Dr. Francis Collins
NIH Director's Blog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no question that vaccines are making a tremendous difference in protecting individuals and whole communities against infection and severe illness from SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. And now, there’s yet another reason to get the vaccine: in the event of a breakthrough infection, people who are fully vaccinated also are substantially less likely to develop Long COVID Syndrome, which causes brain fog, muscle pain, fatigue, and a constellation of other debilitating symptoms that can last for months after recovery from an initial infection.

directorsblog.nih.gov

