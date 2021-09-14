CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is Vikendi coming back to PUBG Mobile in Version 1.6?

By Wasif Ahmed
dotesports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVikendi is coming to PUBG Mobile in version 1.6. The new update has already dropped into the game, but the snowy map hasn’t arrived yet. This is because it will released a bit later. Tencent confirmed that Vikendi will be added to PUBG Mobile on Oct. 8. The map will...

dotesports.com

#Pubg Mobile#Map#Deathmatch#Tencent#Battlegrounds
