When is Vikendi coming back to PUBG Mobile in Version 1.6?

Esports is now finally getting the validation it deserved. As esports will be a part 19th Asian games, we will see PUBG Mobile at Asian Games alongside other Titles. The Olympic Council of Asia has just announced the titles for the debut of esports at the 19th Asian Games. The Asian Games, also known as Asiad is a continental multi-sport event held every four years among athletes from all over Asia. The Games were regulated by the Asian Games Federation (AGF) from the first Games in New Delhi, India, until the 1978 Games. Since the 1982 Games, they have been organized by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), after the breakup of the Asian Games Federation. The Games are recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and are described as the second largest multi-sport event after the Olympic Games.
Comments / 0