FACT CHECK: Did The Owner Of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pay For This Anti-Biden Ad In The Wall Street Journal?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn image shared on Facebook over 2,200 times claims the owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers paid for an anti-Joe Biden advertisement in The Wall Street Journal. Hugh Culverhouse Jr., who is listed as paying for the ad, is the son of the former owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and does not own the team. The Buccaneers are currently owned by the Glazer family, according to the team’s website.

Comments / 18

