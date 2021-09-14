Nunn, Mary

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Marietta Daily Journal
Cover picture for the articleMary Ella Mize Nunn, 87, of Marietta passed away on September 12, 2021. She was born on September 4, 1934, in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland where her mother and generations before her were raised. As a child, her family moved to Commerce, GA to the home her father grew up in. She attended Flora MacDonald College in Red Springs, NC, then came to Atlanta to work at North Avenue Presbyterian Church. She was secretary to Senior Minister Dr. Vernon Broyles, then the Director of Christian Education. She was a founding member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority chapter at Georgia State and continued to be an active member of the alumnae chapter the rest of her life. After meeting at a Georgia Tech basketball game, Mary Ella married Jack Nunn and settled in Marietta. She was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Marietta where she also served as the Director of Christian Education for many years. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Julia and Dennis Eidson of Roswell; grandchildren, Emily Eidson of Franklin, TN, Riley Eidson of Atlanta, Will Eidson of Roswell, and neighbors and friends who were like family. A family graveside service will take place in Commerce with a Celebration of Life service planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please honor Mary Ella with a donation to the Christian Education Ministry at First Presbyterian Church of Marietta.

