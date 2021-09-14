Malone, Virginia

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta Daily Journal
Virginia Wright Malone, age 100, of Peak Resources in Cherryville, NC and formerly of Atlanta, died on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Her funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Marietta GA with Rev. Steven Bonham officiating. Burial will follow in Arlington Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Mrs. Malone was born October 30, 1920, in Fulton County, Georgia, to the late James and Chloe Mabry Wright. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Lee B. Malone, son, Donald W. Malone; and 7 brothers and sisters. Jenny worked as a medical transcriptionist after the death of her husband. She is survived by a daughter, Carolyn Powell (Phil) of Lincolnton, NC; son, Kenneth Lee Malone of Jacksonville, FL; sister-in-law, Hokie Wright; daughter-in-law, Pam Malone; granddaughters, Karen Duffy (Steve) of Eagle River, Alaska, Kathryn Rulapaugh (Mike) of Lincolnton, NC, and Lindsay Wood (Jason) of Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.

