Marietta, GA

Young, Janette

Marietta Daily Journal
 9 days ago

Janette Gracie Young, age 84, of Marietta, GA (formerly of Powder Springs, GA) passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 17 at Kennesaw Memorial Park, Marietta, GA, with Bill Snow officiating. She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Charles "Chuck" Young, her sister, Barbara Thomas, and brother, George Gardner. Janette is survived by her two daughters: Debbie (Barry) Shumake of Powder Springs, GA and Becky Branan of Kennesaw, GA; two brothers, Rodney Gardner (Gloria) of Marietta, GA, Clifford Gardner (Bonnie) of Avon, IN; sister in law, Linda Gardner of DeBary, FL. She was Granna to 5 grandchildren: Staci (Jason) Chatham, Eric (Sarah) Shumake, Lisa (Daniel) Edmunds, Lee Bartow (Kelley) Branan IV and Laura Ann Branan (Kyle Ridley); 7 great-grandchildren: Tyler, Skylar, Tristyn, Easton, Alexa, Peyton and Grayson, as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at, https://donations.diabetes.org. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 16, from 6 pm until 8 pm at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel, Powder Springs, GA. www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770-943-1511.

