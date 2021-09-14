Minnesota Rubber and Plastics announces plans for new Innovation Center
Quadion, d.b.a. Minnesota Rubber and Plastics, a provider of highly engineered elastomer and thermoplastic solutions announced it is building a state-of-the-art innovation center adjacent to the company’s corporate headquarters in Plymouth, Minn. The new 9,000 ft2 innovation center will provide customers with direct access to some of the industry’s foremost materials scientists and engineers in an immersive design-prototype-build-test process. Whether customers engage in-person or online, the result will be the same: a game-changing engineer-to-engineer collaboration experience that helps to bring innovations to life faster.www.designworldonline.com
