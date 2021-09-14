Minnesota Rubber and Plastics announces plans for new Innovation Center

Bosch Rexroth opens its Customer and Innovation Center in the Science Park Ulm. The extension, which was initially announced in 2019, is now complete. With the opening of the new center, Bosch Rexroth ramps up its cross-technology development activities and now offers attractive surroundings for customers and employees. The center focuses on factory automation and the electrification of mobile machines. The Ulm center enables Bosch Rexroth to work in close partnership with customers and users, allowing innovations to be experienced, tested and further developed in a model factory and in a large outdoor testing area.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO