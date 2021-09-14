CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plymouth, MN

Minnesota Rubber and Plastics announces plans for new Innovation Center

By Heather Hall
Design World Network
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuadion, d.b.a. Minnesota Rubber and Plastics, a provider of highly engineered elastomer and thermoplastic solutions announced it is building a state-of-the-art innovation center adjacent to the company’s corporate headquarters in Plymouth, Minn. The new 9,000 ft2 innovation center will provide customers with direct access to some of the industry’s foremost materials scientists and engineers in an immersive design-prototype-build-test process. Whether customers engage in-person or online, the result will be the same: a game-changing engineer-to-engineer collaboration experience that helps to bring innovations to life faster.

www.designworldonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Post Register

New hemp manufacturing center announced in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho — Hempitecture will be building a 21,000 square foot manufacturing center in Jerome. The Idaho-based company uses hemp plants to create insulation for construction projects. Their new facility will bring more jobs and opportunities for local farmers to diversify crops. “We’re thrilled to be locating our nonwoven manufacturing...
JEROME, ID
perfumerflavorist.com

Mane Opens Innovation Center in Angamaly

Mane has announced the opening of a new innovation center in Angamaly, inaugurated at a virtual ceremony by Jean Mane, president of MANE on September 16, 2021. The state-of-the-art facility integrates all the research activities and product development initiatives in one site with the support of analytical teams and top-of-the-line technologies. The research focuses on innovations in natural shelf-life solutions, natural color solutions, culinary taste solutions, personal care ingredients and nutraceutical products.
BUSINESS
Design World Network

Bosch Rexroth opens its Customer and Innovation Center in Ulm

Bosch Rexroth opens its Customer and Innovation Center in the Science Park Ulm. The extension, which was initially announced in 2019, is now complete. With the opening of the new center, Bosch Rexroth ramps up its cross-technology development activities and now offers attractive surroundings for customers and employees. The center focuses on factory automation and the electrification of mobile machines. The Ulm center enables Bosch Rexroth to work in close partnership with customers and users, allowing innovations to be experienced, tested and further developed in a model factory and in a large outdoor testing area.
BUSINESS
DFW Community News

Tipalti announces plan to open new office in Plano

Tipalti, an international financial software company, announced plans to open a Plano office in November, according to a Sept. 14 company release. Manish Vrishaketu, Tipalti’s chief customer and operating officer, will lead the new Plano office. “With access to high-quality talent across a diverse set of functions, we found Plano,...
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Plymouth, MN
Business
City
Plymouth, MN
State
Minnesota State
lawnandlandscape.com

JBH Innovations announces plans for LEAFBOSS Sweep-n-Vac

WEXFORD, Pa. – JBH Innovations Inc. is announcing its LEAFBOSS Sweep-n- Vac. Offering three models, the LEAFBOSS meets the needs of the DIYer as well as lawn care professionals working on residential and commercial properties. The technology is an ideal sequence of rotating paddle brushes and cyclonic suction. Combined with a brushwood thrasher and a six- bladed, saw-toothed mulching impeller, the LEAFBOSS Sweep-n-Vac effectively reduces and discharges both organic and inorganic matter such as leaves, twigs, nuts, aluminum cans, plastic bottles and paper products.
ECONOMY
constructforstl.org

Spartech announces Jiang Li as Technology Manager, Innovation Center

Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, announced today that Jiang Li has been promoted to Technology Manager for the Spartech Innovation Center. In his essential role, Jiang will be responsible for leading a team of engineers and support staff on novel product development, customer sample...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
martechseries.com

Zoom Announces Planned Innovations to Ignite the Next Era of Communications

Zoomtopia 2021 Highlights Customers Using Zoom Innovations to Embrace Change, Enable Hybrid Workforces, and Grow Their Businesses. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. kicked off Zoomtopia 2021, unveiling plans for innovations across its platform designed for today’s dynamic working environments, and to ignite a new era of connection and collaboration. Zoom is transforming the trajectory of business and personal communications by advancing the way we connect, share ideas, and get more done together – regardless of location. Zoom is developing new products, features, and partnerships designed to empower and engage the modern workforce with connected workstreams.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastics Industry#Design Process#Materials Science#Quadion#Ft2#The Innovation Center
Design World Network

ASME launches new company to accelerate digital transformation

The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) announced it has formed a new subsidiary, Metrix Connect LLC, to accelerate digital transformation in engineering for a variety of industries. Metrix, an ASME Company, will host an integrated events and content platform for engineers and technical professionals in additive manufacturing/3D printing, digital engineering, energy transformation, and robotics who work in industries from aerospace and automotive to medical and more. The company also will act as the exclusive conduit to ASME members via the Mechanical Engineering® brand of media products.
BUSINESS
Design World Network

Stratasys Direct Manufacturing expands healthcare print services

Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Stratasys Ltd., announced that it has expanded its offerings to the healthcare industry to include anatomical modeling and consultative services. Stratasys Direct recently created a Healthcare Print Center in Eden Prairie, Minn. that includes Stratasys J750 Digital Anatomy printers. The J750 enables Stratasys Direct to produce life-like, 3D printed medical and dental anatomical models for medical device manufacturers and healthcare providers.
BUSINESS
Design World Network

Portescap’s Voice of the Customer program produces motion innovations

Portescap is unveiling its latest motion innovations to come from its Voice of the Customer product development process. Voice of the Customer harnesses the company’s customers’ technical insights and turns them into innovative motion products that solve complex problems for their critical applications. Customer collaborations have sparked various different Portescap product platforms, and all of them are 100 percent customizable.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Drum

The rise of the customer innovation center

Customer-driven exploration of a brand’s innovation is the pinnacle of experiential marketing. Can a new breed of customer innovation centers create the ultimate bespoke experience for the next-gen audience? Sara Lilley of 2Heads explores the thinking behind the recent spate of new CICs and considers where they can go next.
ECONOMY
drexel.edu

Drexel Announces New Center for Law and Transformational Technology

Drexel University’s Thomas R. Kline School of Law has announced the creation of a new Center for Law and Transformational Technology supported by a startup grant from the Green Family Foundation. The Foundation’s support will allow the Kline School of Law to create a hub of research and teaching activity focused on legal issues emerging from significant advances in technology. The Center brings together scholars working in both law and technology to tackle legal issues related to such technological advances as blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI) and neural technology.
COLLEGES
waketech.edu

College Announces New StartUp Center to Help Small Businesses Thrive

RALEIGH, N.C. (September 16, 2021) – As America celebrates Small Business Week during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wake Tech announces a new initiative to help entrepreneurs grow and thrive. Wake Tech’s StartUp Center houses all of the college’s entrepreneurship and small business resources under one umbrella. It includes Wake Tech’s Small Business Center, Entrepreneurship Initiatives, and LaunchWakeCounty programs.
RALEIGH, NC
probuilder.com

The Time to Innovate House Plans is Now

The real estate market mantra currently is build it, list it and buyers will come, but builders should take note of how the pandemic has changed consumers' relationship with their homes. They’re not willing to put up with inferior housing solutions. Let’s assume (and hope) we have no more lockdowns,...
HOME & GARDEN
Footwear News

On Co-CEO Reveals Post IPO Plan: New Stores, Innovation in Sustainability and Global Opportunity

After making its New York Stock Exchange debut today, On is ready to take its business to the next level. Co-CEO Marc Maurer spoke with FN this morning, shortly after news broke of the pricing of its initial public offering. The Swiss footwear company stated 31.1 million Class A ordinary shares were issued and priced at $24 per share. Maurer revealed On’s most immediate priorities, which include bolstering its presence in markets that are critical to longterm success, expanding its brick-and-mortar presence in key cities and making strides in sustainable innovation. Below, Maurer discusses the company’s next steps. What excited On the most about going...
BUSINESS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Officials planning new visitors center design

As architectural renderings for the new Wilson Visitors Center continue to evolve, officials are wor... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy