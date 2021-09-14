CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Rental Assistance Available for Goleta Residents

cityofgoleta.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program is still taking applicants for rent and utility assistance. Income eligible renters who have experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19 and have past due rent, or landlords who have experienced a loss in income because of unpaid rent, may be eligible to get financial assistance now through the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program. Learn more and apply at HousingIsKey.com or call 833.430.2122.

www.cityofgoleta.org

