Rental Assistance Available for Goleta Residents
California’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program is still taking applicants for rent and utility assistance. Income eligible renters who have experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19 and have past due rent, or landlords who have experienced a loss in income because of unpaid rent, may be eligible to get financial assistance now through the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program. Learn more and apply at HousingIsKey.com or call 833.430.2122.www.cityofgoleta.org
