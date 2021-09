After a decade spent working in the dairy industry, Marin County resident Ellie Wells, along with former colleague Tosh Nakagawa, was inspired to create a dairy-free beverage that not only tastes good, but is also good for you. Yoi, which means good in Japanese, launched its first product this summer — Probiotic Nut & Seedmilk, a tart, subtly flavored beverage made from almonds, coconut and pumpkin seeds. “We had seen the shift away from dairy and into more plant-based options, both with ourselves and our families and as an overall consumer trend, so we wanted to bring our experience in cultured dairy foods to the plant-based food and beverage space,” Wells says.

