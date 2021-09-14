CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Joe Carnahan

By Got a tip?
Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago

Joe Carnahan's thriller, also featuring Frank Grillo and Alexis Louder, concerns a ruthless hitman and his would-be prey who get locked up in the same jail. Joe Carnahan's action pic featuring Mel Gibson and Naomi Watts sticks a tough guy (Frank Grillo) in a man-made time loop. Movie Reviews. Mar...

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Den of Geek

Copshop Sees Joe Carnahan Perfect His Quentin Tarantino Impression

Joe Carnahan’s Tarantino impression, the same one he’s been tweaking since Narc and Smokin’ Aces, has never been closer to the genuine article as it is in his latest, Copshop. The gnarly throwback crime thriller has all the tenets of the most famous ‘70s-worshipping auteur; a grooving, percussive soundtrack, chatty lead characters, unhurried pacing, and trigger-happy scumbags who populate this pulpy, shoot ‘em up B-movie that will leave genre fans pleased as punch.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Copshop Review: Joe Carnahan’s Crime Drama Proves Limitations May Be His Best Friend

It’d be hard to argue Joe Carnahan isn’t permanently stuck in 1997. Operating well past the point where dozens upon dozens of Tarantino knockoffs were inescapable on video store shelves and in shoebox auditoriums across America, he seems, if anything, intent on morphing the ’90s aesthetic into a new form of classicism for the 21st century. As the kind of guy who still finds slow-motion gunfights cool a full three decades after Hollywood caught wind of Hard Boiled, it’s nice he at least believes in a tangible, quasi-human cinema.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Frank Grillo Says Joe Carnahan’s Cut Of ‘Copshop’ Was Rejected For A “Castrated” Version Of His Performance

Filmmaker Joe Carnahan (“Narc,” “The Grey“) is back with the action pic “Copshop” with a cast that includes seasoned action veterans such as Scottish actor Gerard Bulter and Frank Grillo. The film is opening this weekend, and Carnahan has been noticeably absent from the press. Why, you ask? The always candid Frank Grillo has explained that he’s not terribly happy with the final version of the film being released and taken to social media to air his displeasure, revealing that the movie coming out this weekend is not Carnahan’s final cut.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Grillo
Person
Jonathan Glickman
Person
Gerard Butler
Person
Joe Carnahan
Person
Naomi Watts
Person
Patrick Wilson
Person
Jason Blum
Person
Mel Gibson
Person
Lorenzo Di Bonaventura
Middletown Press

'Copshop' Review: Gerard Butler in Joe Carnahan's Police-Station Pressure Cooker

In one of the more effective scenes in “Copshop,” a hitman, played with psychotic geek gusto by Toby Huss (rocking a Ben Davidson mustache), strolls into a desert police station in Nevada carrying a bouquet of birthday balloons. He kills several cops, and he ends up walking down a hall blasting away — with a snub-barreled submachine gun that spits out bullets with raw fire — at a door made of bullet-proof glass. (He figures if he fires enough shots, he can crack it open. And he does.) Behind the door stands Officer Valerie Young (Alexis Louder), flecked with beads of grace-under-pressure sweat as she tries, like someone in a countdown-to-the-apocalypse thriller, to reset the password that will allow her to enter the adjacent room. The director, Joe Carnahan, cuts between the bullets blazing and the password resetting, and the gonzo ballistic relentlessness of it all is…entertaining.
MOVIES
fortworthreport.org

‘Copshop’ Review: Carnahan’s latest crime thriller is loads of fun as Butler and Grillo take a backseat to Alexis Louder who shines as the film’s heroine

Wham-bam Joe Carnahan returns with another banger, this time giving off major “Assault on Precinct 13” vibes as a hired killer (Gerard Butler) and a con artist (Frank Grillo) seek refuge inside an isolated Nevada police station that comes under attack thanks to a balloon-toting psychopath (Toby Huss) armed with a submachine gun. “Copshop” moves with Tarantino swagger, heavier on the comedy like a “Bad Boys” film, with a terrific Alexis Louder as the female John McClane out to save the day.
MOVIES
Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Fox

Matthew Fox is returning to TV more than a decade after Lost. Fox and Downton Abbey alum Joanne Froggatt will lead the cast for Last Light, a limited series based on a novel by Alex Scarrow…. ‘Anguish,’ ‘Cherry Tree’ Nab World Premieres at Fantasia Film Festival. The genre event will...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

AJ Johnson death: Friday star dies aged 55

Friday star and comedian AJ Johnson has been found dead in Los Angeles at the age of 55.Johnson had reportedly been found unresponsive in a shop earlier this month and rushed to hospital.His representative, LyNea Bell, confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement: “The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr Anthony “AJ” Johnson. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.”Johnson was best...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Profanity#Marvel#Sony#Tnt#Mgm#General News Nov 20#Movie News
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CinemaBlend

The Rock, Viola Davis And More Stars Pay Tribute After Michael K. Williams Dies At 54

Hollywood lost a television legend this week in Michael K. Williams, the beloved actor known for his roles in acclaimed shows like The Wire and Boardwalk Empire. Williams was found dead in his New York apartment this past Monday, with the news of passing arriving in the afternoon. Fans have since taken to social media to mourn the late star and express their condolences. A number of celebrities like The Rock and Viola Davis are also paying their respects to Williams with some truly sweet tributes.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

Here’s who was left out of the 2021 Emmys’ In Memoriam tribute

Well, it seemed like a really thorough recap — until viewers realized Emmys 2021 left one of their own out of the In Memoriam segment. Amid an emotional montage of tributes to lost stars — ranging from Michael K. Williams and Cloris Leachman to Norm Macdonald and Cicely Tyson — at least one Emmy winner was forgotten.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Here are all the winners from the 2021 Emmy Awards – rolling list

The 2021 Emmys are taking place tonight (September 19) at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony will honour the best TV of the last 12 months, following the nominations being announced in July. Ted Lasso leads the nominations with 13 nods, while Lovecraft Country and Pose are also...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Ryan Reynolds Responds to Gerard Butler's Shady Comment About His Movies

Watch: Blake Lively Supports Ryan Reynolds With Cheeky Bikini Photo. Even outside of Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds knows just how to play the game. Just a little over a week after Gerard Butler admitted in an interview with UNILAD that he hasn't watched any of Reynolds' flicks, the Deadpool star responded with a small bit of disbelief.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Actor Willie Garson Dead at 57

Willie Garson, a prolific character actor best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the Sex and the City franchise, has passed away at the age of 57. The news was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and has since been confirmed by Garson's family (via TVLine). The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reports that the actor had been battling cancer. Garson's career spanned four decades, and also included memorable roles as Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

2021 Emmys Review: Cedric the Entertainer Can’t Save CBS From Itself, #EmmysSoWhite

With every awards show, there are a few inevitabilities. One is that a random presenter, winner, or sketch participant will be such a hit that viewers immediately ask, “Hey, why isn’t [insert person’s name here] hosting the Emmys?” This year, that scene-stealer was Conan O’Brien. From his raucous welcome for Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma, to his crestfallen response to John Oliver’s acceptance speech (props to Chrissy Shackelford for sharing her recently procured Emmy statue with her saddened tablemate), and how he randomly joined Stephen Colbert’s crew on-stage as the most enthusiastic non-winner of the night — Conan,...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy