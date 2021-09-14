S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Get Boost on Inflation Miss

Silver markets have rallied a bit during the trading session on Tuesday as we have approached the 50 day EMA and bounce, and of course, got the CPI numbers during the early part of the session which missed expectations. In other words, traders are starting to celebrate the fact that inflation may not be as strong as initially thought. With that being the case, very likely that we would see a push into stocks as people start to worry less about the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy.