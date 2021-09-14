CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Get Boost on Inflation Miss

Cover picture for the articleSilver markets have rallied a bit during the trading session on Tuesday as we have approached the 50 day EMA and bounce, and of course, got the CPI numbers during the early part of the session which missed expectations. In other words, traders are starting to celebrate the fact that inflation may not be as strong as initially thought. With that being the case, very likely that we would see a push into stocks as people start to worry less about the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy.

MarketWatch

Gold futures settle higher for a second straight session

Gold futures settled higher on Tuesday for a second straight session, buoyed in part by a pullback in the U.S. dollar. Investors continued to gauge economic concerns tied to a downturn in China's property market and awaited a monetary policy decision by the Federal Reserve due Wednesday. December gold rose $14.40, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,778.20 an ounce after climbing 0.7% on Monday.
FXStreet.com

US Stocks, S&P 500 closing bell forecast: Bullish prospects for the close

The bulls are pushing for a bullish close ahead of the Fed. Evergrande contagion risks abate, risk-on sentiment improving. At 4,362, during the time of writing, the S&P 500 is trading in the green and is headed for a bullish close for Tuesday. World stock markets have edged back after heavy selling at the start of the week which sent Wall Street in its biggest decline since May.
fxempire.com

Dollar Eases From Near 1-Month High as Fed, Evergrande Eyed

After reaching its highest level since Aug. 23 on Monday, the dollar straddled around the unchanged mark on the day, briefly moving higher as early gains on Wall Street’s benchmark equity indexes faded. Investors are looking toward the Fed’s policy announcement on Wednesday for any signs of when the central...
fxempire.com

Gold Prices Gain Ahead of Critical Fed Policy Decision – What’s Next?

Evergrande is at risk of defaulting on its $300 billion debt, which has unsettled global financial markets fearing a “Lehman moment” that sparked the 2008-2009 global financial crisis. As Evergrande’s debt crisis continues to unfold – another major market moving event that traders will be closely watching this week is...
fxempire.com

U.S Dollar Wait On FOMC Rate Decision

Traders have been anxiously awaiting the September Federal Open Market Committee rate decision since the Fed first talked about tapering at the July meeting. Meeting minutes from the July FOMC meeting showed that most members felt it would be appropriate to start reducing bond purchases by the end of the year. As a result, September becomes a key date.
AFP

Global equities finished mixed after Evergrande rout

European equities rebounded on Tuesday after fears over the possible collapse of Chinese property giant Evergrande sparked a rout across global markets in the prior session, but a mild rally on Wall Street petered out. On Wall Street, the Dow and S&P 500 were periodically positive but slumped near the close to post slight losses.
The Independent

US markets suffer sharpest drop since mid-May in losses sparked by China refusal to bail out indebted property developer

Wall Street has suffered its sharpest drop since May as the S&P 500 fell 1.7 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 614 points, or 1.8 per cent. The tech-focused Nasdaq also fell 2.2 per cent in a wild day of trading sparked by a number of emerging risks, including the prospect that one of China’s largest property developers may default on hundreds of billions of dollars of debt.
