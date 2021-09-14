Croslyn, Michael

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMichael Aaron Croslyn, 44, of Woodstock GA, passed away of an unexpected heart attack at his home on September 4th, 2021. At his request, no service will be held. Aaron was born May 28th, 1977 in Canton GA and was the son of Glenda and Mark Croslyn. He could accomplish anything he set his mind to do. At a very early age, Aaron showed extraordinary creative skills, especially when it came to drawing. Aaron attended Etowah high school and graduated in June of 1996. He enjoyed spending quality time with friends and family, taking the camper out to beautiful locations, and being a wonderful father to his children. His is survived by his wife of 27 years, Rita Croslyn; children, Rebecca and Emma Croslyn; parents, Glenda and Dennis Lawler, Mark and Sandra Croslyn; brother and sister, Marc Croslyn Theresa Bramlett and Betsy Portune; and several nieces, and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his grandmother and grandfather, Loretta and Wallace Glenn Wood; mother in law, Martha Jean Ingram. Donations may be made to https://gofund.me/cfd39703 to help the family with expenses.

