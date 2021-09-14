CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Star Wars: Hunters trailer reveals characters, delays release to 2022

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past weekend, some first images and screenshots were scraped together of Star Wars: Hunters, a free-to-download arena multiplayer game from publisher Zynga planned for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. The game was first announced at the February 2021 Nintendo Direct and indicated it would be landing later this year. However, Zynga and Lucasfilm Games’ new Star Wars: Hunters “Welcome to the Arena” cinematic trailer casually delays the game into a 2022 release, while also showing off its playable characters.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Star Wars: New Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Reveals Their Character Has a Lightsaber

One actor from the Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series has revealed that his character has a lightsaber. Not a ton is known about the upcoming Disney+ show. But Sung Kang sat down with ScreenRant to talk about what he's going to do in Obi-Wan. He's hot off the heels of F9 as a triumphant Han drifted back into the frame after a long absence from that franchise. But, now, he's heading to a galaxy far, far away with his lightsaber in hand. Obviously, he can't give away too much of the plot. But, he did tell a warm, funny story about how this journey has affected him. Like most Star Wars fans, Halloween added an opportunity to live out those dreams with the signature weapon in hand. It feels like this would be a chance of a lifetime for most fans and Kang is taking full advantage of this opportunity. His favorite holiday was Halloween growing up, and on the set of one of these projects, that's every day now.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

Sony Reveals ‘Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic’ Remake Trailer

Sony has revealed a new trailer for a remake of the classic game, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for the PlayStation 5. Since the Disney acquisition of LucasFilms, the number of videogames developed for the Star Wars franchise has drastically shrunk. This was in part due to giving EA Games an exclusive license to develop games for the property resulting in Star Wars: Battlefront and Star Wars: Battlefront 2. Neither of these games were well received by fans or critics and while some more recent efforts like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars: Squadrons have had better reception other game publishers are being allowed to take a crack at the series.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

God of War: Ragnarok Revealed With New Trailer, Details

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sony Santa Monica Studio have revealed God of War: Ragnarok with a new trailer and details. From its original reveal, we now know the game is coming to both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 – however a release date wasn’t confirmed. Here’s a new...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Star Wars: Hunters Receives New Cinematic Trailer, Now Launching In 2022

Earlier this year, Star Wars: Hunters was revealed in a Nintendo Direct with a short teaser trailer. Since then, developer Zynga has published a new cinematic trailer for the game, revealing that it is a free-to-play arena battler featuring a colorful cast of new characters from the all across the Star Wars universe. The game’s release date has also been revised to 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Game Developer#Galaxy#Zynga#Nintendo Direct#Lucasfilm Games#Utooni#Ugnaught#Slingshot#Force#Arena#Ios#Naturalmotion
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters – Boushh #1

Before PRINCESS LEIA acquired his armor to infiltrate Jabba the Hutt’s palace, BOUSHH roamed the galaxy as a bounty hunter. He and his team of lethal warriors were exiled from their homeworld; but what horrible event from Boushh’s past doomed them all to wander with no hope of ever returning? Desperate to survive, Boushh takes a suspicious job from a shadowy organization to assassinate DOMINA TAGGE, the leader of the powerful Tagge Family – a galactic dynasty stretching back countless generations. But Domina is the most dangerous enemy Boushh has ever faced, and the desperate exile has the most difficult choice of his life to make!
COMICS
IGN

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales - Official Trailer

Check out the new trailer for LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, an original special streaming on October 1, 2021 on Disney Plus. Set after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Poe Dameron and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet Graballa the Hutt. The greedy criminal has purchased Darth Vader's castle and is renovating it into the galaxy's first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales features the voices of Jake Green as Poe Dameron; Raphael Alejandro as Dean; Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt; Tony Hale as Vaneé; Christian Slater as Ren; Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine; Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8; and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader.
MOVIES
thegamerhq.com

The God of War Ragnarok trailer confirms its name and features new characters

The God of War Ragnarok trailer confirms its name and features new characters. God of War Ragnarok has finally released a new trailer that features returning and new characters. At the PlayStation 2021 showcase, Sony Santa Monica announced today that the sequel to its highly anticipated original was now scheduled...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘Star Wars Hunters’ First Look Leaked through Social Media Ads

The first official in-game look at Zynga’s Star Wars Hunters has arrived through unexpected channels. Last month we learned that the upcoming Nintendo Switch game had suffered a delay and would now fully release next year, with a “soft launch” of sorts happening this fall — think of an “early access” period during which the game’s in a beta state and not fully developed. These soft launches are often limited and not open to everyone, so pre-registrations might start happening any moment now. May the Force be with you.
VIDEO GAMES
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters – Boushh #1

Ahead of its release next week, Marvel has shared a preview of Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters – Boushh #1, the latest one shot in the ongoing War of the Bounty Hunters crossover event; check it out here…. Before PRINCESS LEIA acquired his armor to infiltrate Jabba the...
COMICS
futuregamereleases.com

World War Z – Switch Release Date Reveal Trailer

Pre-order the blockbuster zombie shooter and battle the undead swarm in the intense campaign and multiplayer modes around the world!. Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment have announced that World War Z, the best-selling zombie shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster film and experienced already by over 15 million players worldwide, will launch on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 2, 2021, with a Switch Reveal Trailer!
VIDEO GAMES
StarWars.com

10 of the Best Star Wars Video Game Characters

It’s no secret many of Star Wars’ most popular characters spawned from the iconic saga’s films and series. But as video game fans of the galaxy far, far away are well aware, the interactive entertainment medium has also contributed its fair share of memorable faces to the franchise George Lucas created over 40 years ago.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Star Wars: Hunters first images emerge of squad-based arena combat

During the February 2021 Nintendo Direct, Lucasfilm Games and mobile game development titan Zynga announced Star Wars: Hunters for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, a free-to-download real-time multiplayer action title. Few concrete details have been divulged about the game otherwise, but while we wait, unofficial Twitter account Star Wars: Hunters News has shared some first images and screenshots of the game that it has scrounged together. There are Jedi, stormtroopers, a really jacked Wookiee, and apparently one Jawa standing on top of a second Jawa, which is strangely cute.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

God of War: Ragnarok Releases Gameplay Trailer

Major spoilers ahead for 2018’s God of War. Rejoice and ready yourselves, because the sequel to 2018’s highly-acclaimed God of War just got a new trailer, and to put it simply, it looks good. Really good. The sequel has been officially titled God of War: Ragnarok as fans have suspected for months.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

The Playstation Showcase Reveals The Trailer For God Of War Ragnarök

After the colossal success of the first reboot of god of war in 2018, fans of the series eagerly awaited a return of Kratos and Atreus. And it is with great pleasure that Corly Barlog and her team of Santa Monica Studio reveal the very first trailer of their second opus titled Ragnarok, planned for 2022. A holy closing bouquet at the end of the Playstation Showcase.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy