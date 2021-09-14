Star Wars: Hunters trailer reveals characters, delays release to 2022
This past weekend, some first images and screenshots were scraped together of Star Wars: Hunters, a free-to-download arena multiplayer game from publisher Zynga planned for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. The game was first announced at the February 2021 Nintendo Direct and indicated it would be landing later this year. However, Zynga and Lucasfilm Games’ new Star Wars: Hunters “Welcome to the Arena” cinematic trailer casually delays the game into a 2022 release, while also showing off its playable characters.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
Comments / 0