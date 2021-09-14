Elnore Lindeland 1923-2021

ELNORE MAE LINDELAND, age 97 of Pemberton, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Mapleton Community Home. Born in Owatonna on September 16, 1923, Elnore was the daughter of Edward and Luella (Rasmussen) Ahlborn. She graduated from Zumbrota High School in 1941 before continuing her education at St. Cloud Teacher’s College. She taught for several years in Waldorf and Sleepy Eye before her marriage. Elnore married Lowell Lindeland at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Zumbrota on June 16, 1946. She then taught in rural Minnesota Lake before she and Lowell began their family. Lowell and Elnore farmed and raised their family in Medo Township, Blue Earth County their entire married life. From 1979 until 1999 they wintered in Corpus Christi, TX at the motel they owned, the Sea Shell Inn. After selling the motel, they continued to winter in Pharr, Texas for many years. Elnore was generous with her time and talent by serving on the Blue Earth Welfare Board for eight years, the Medo Lutheran Church ALCW, was active in Bible School and Sunday School, and was a 4-H leader for 15 years. She was a member of the former Medo Lutheran Church and St. John Lutheran Church in Mapleton. She enjoyed traveling, wintering in Texas, playing cards, gardening, and spending time with friends and family.