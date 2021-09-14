CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Mrs. Robbie Rogers

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Robbie Geraldine Purtell Rogers, age 67, resident of Horatio, Arkansas, passed from this life on Monday, September 13, 2021, at her home. Robbie was born on December 12, 1953, in Houston, Texas, and was adopted at a young age by Madison Custer and Nora Ethel McConnell Purtell. Robbie was a graduate of Horatio High School went on to complete some business courses. She worked in different capacities over the years, spending the last twenty-five years of her career as a Rural Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service in De Queen. Robbie attended Grace Baptist Church in De Queen and was a member of a bowling team and competed in different horsemanship events in her younger years. Robbie cherished the time spent with her loving husband, their children, and grandchildren.

