Des Moines County, IA

West Burlington hospital says beds are full, staff are overwhelmed

WQAD
WQAD
 6 days ago
At Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center, staff says teenagers are being hospitalized with Covid, beds are always filled, and transfers are going further than ever.

Tammy Bowman
5d ago

Why are educated people blaming unvaccinated people? Fully vaccinated people ARE still getting covid and dying. The vaccine is a choice. The vaccine itself has killed people and made them sick.

