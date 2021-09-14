Brian May Performs Duet With His Younger Self In New Video, ‘Back To The Light’
Fire up the DeLorean because we’re going back in time with Brian May. The year: 1992 at a Brian May concert in London. Present day Brian travels back and not only sees his younger self, but also performs with him in this new music video, ‘Back To The Light’. The song was just reissued this year, but fans may recall that it was first heard in ’92 when May made the solo journey. Very cool idea I really like the song. May was struggling with depression back in the early 90s, so now the member of Queen was able to go ‘back in time’ to revisit his troubled self. Check it out…www.1045wjjk.com
