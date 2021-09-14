CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now You Can Hand Out Hidden Valley Ranch Packets This Halloween!

1045wjjk.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re tired of handing out candy to trick-or-treaters and want something different, why not this: small packets of Hidden Valley Ranch! They’re for sale on the famous dressing maker’s website, 30 individual packets for $20. My 5 year old discovered ranch dressing recently and now HE’S a fan! He would be thrilled to get one of these packets in his trick-or-treat bag next month! But for most kids, they’d probably rather receive chocolate or other CANDY, instead of ranch. Eh, to each their own. Click the link below to get yours while they last:

