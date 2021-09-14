Thomas Tuchel, beware! Roberto Di Matteo was sacked in the wake of Juventus mauling, embarrassed by Willian's Shakhtar and only Azpilicueta remains from 2013... so, what went wrong the last time Chelsea looked to defend the Champions League crown?
'We don't get anything from being champions, we start from zero,' Cesar Azpilicueta insisted, all of his years of experience on display. It has not been the smoothest of roads for him, though, and he is wise enough not to take success for granted. Chelsea are the Champions League holders...www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0