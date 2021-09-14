CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona look bruised after Messi's exit and Real Madrid's crown has slipped, Juventus are a calamity without Ronaldo but PSG and Bayern Munich will be confident they can win it... how the continent's Champions League heavyweights are shaping up

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Champions League makes a welcome return on Tuesday night as Europe's heavyweight clubs begin the group stage. Many of the continent's leading clubs will actually face one another this week with mouth-watering ties including Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, Inter Milan vs Real Madrid and Liverpool vs AC Milan. We...

AFP

Inter crash six past Bologna to move top of Serie A

Inter Milan bounced back from midweek Champions League disappointment on Saturday with a 6-1 hammering of Bologna which moved the reigning champions top of Serie A. Simone Inzaghi's side were sucker-punched in the last minute by Real Madrid in Wednesday's single-goal defeat but made no mistake this time at the San Siro. They are a point ahead of Roma, AC Milan, Napoli and Fiorentina following a thumping win which came thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez, Milan Skriniar, Nicolo Barella, and Matias Vecino and a brace from Edin Dzeko. Bologna sit eighth on seven points after their first defeat of the season, made no better by Arthur Theate's late consolation goal.
SOCCER
AFP

Icardi grabs late winner for PSG against Lyon as Messi makes home bow

Lionel Messi had a lively home debut for Paris Saint-Germain but it was his compatriot Mauro Icardi who scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as the Ligue 1 leaders edged Lyon 2-1 on Sunday. - Not Messi's night - Three games into his Paris career Messi is still looking for his first goal, but he was unfortunate not to find the net in the first half when everything PSG did went through the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.
SOCCER
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Mark Noble misses last-gasp penalty as Jesse Lingard returns to haunt West Ham

Mark Noble came off the bench only to miss a stoppage-time penalty as Manchester United snatched a dramatic 2-1 victory at the London Stadium.Club captain Noble, West Ham’s Mr Reliable from the spot, was sent on by manager David Moyes to take the penalty after Luke Shaw handled in the area.The long-serving midfielder, who retires at the end of the season, had not missed a spot-kick since December 2016, but he was denied a sentimental winner by United goalkeeper David De Gea.It was a hugely dramatic end to a thrilling match which saw Jesse Lingard return to haunt the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Absolute natural’ Jimmy Greaves would be untouchable today – Terry Paine

Jimmy Greaves’ former England team-mate Terry Paine has described the late Tottenham striker as a natural who would be “untouchable” in the scoring record books if he played today.Greaves, who died at the age of 81 on Sunday, still holds numerous records – he is Tottenham’s highest-ever scorer with 266 goals in 379 games, while his 41 goals in 40 league matches for Chelsea in 1960-61 remains a club record.Greaves also scored 44 goals in 57 appearances for England, but though the numbers help quantify his talent Paine said they could not properly describe it.266 goals. 379 appearances.Not just Tottenham...
SOCCER
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Chelsea will look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season against a Tottenham Hotspur side aiming to bounce back from a heavy loss at Crystal Palace last weekend. Romelu Lukaku scored with each of his two shots on target as a clinical Chelsea team dispatched Aston Villa 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last weekend to move to 10 points in the Premier League. The Belgian striker was then on target again as the Blues won their opening match of the Champions League against Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday, and the 28-year-old has now scored four times in as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Norwich vs Liverpool prediction: How will the Carabao Cup fixture play out tonight?

Liverpool will be aiming to continue their march to the Carabao Cup trophy on Tuesday evening as they take on Norwich.The Reds last won the cup in 2012 when they defeated Cardiff City on penalties and Jurgen Klopp will be wanting to end the wait to lift the trophy once more.And if their Premier League form is anything to go by then the Reds will walk the match against Norwich, who are currently bottom of the table.Liverpool are joint-top and so it will be a tough task for the Canaries to get a win over Klopp’s side but they did...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel reveals signs that Timo Werner will come good at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has tipped a “more relaxed” Timo Werner to hit top form at Chelsea. The £53million striker has found himself on the fringes at Stamford Bridge in the early stages of the new campaign, but boss Tuchel now expects all that to change. Club record £98million signing Romelu Lukaku...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Two of the Premier League’s unbeaten sides do battle as West Ham host Manchester United.Manchester United endured a European set-back as they slipped to a surprise defeat to Young Boys in their Champions League opener after Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s sending off.However there was another goal for Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored twice as he made his return to Old Trafford against Newcastle last weekend.Follow West Ham vs Manchester United LIVEWest Ham will be without their goal-scoring talisman - Michail Antonio is suspended after his sending off against Southampton.Here’s all the information you need before the fixture.When is it?The match will kick off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool show surprising stability amid extreme rotation

Given the extent of his defensive suffering last season, Jurgen Klopp deserved the luxury of being able to switch up his rearguard to the extreme this week. In fielding James Milner for the ill Trent Alexander-Arnold against Crystal Palace, using Kostas Tsimikas on the opposite flank to rest Andy Robertson and handing Ibrahima Konate a debut alongside Virgil van Dijk, only goalkeeper Alisson remained from Wednesday night’s 3-2 triumph over AC Milan.So much change – the back line had never featured together before – and yet so much stability. Patrick Vieira’s aggressive, multi-threat side were not easy to combat and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Manchester City 6-1 Wycombe: Pep Guardiola's side continue their defence of their Carabao Cup title as his young side thrashes League One opposition

Manchester City continued their Carabao Cup title defence with a fine 6-1 victory against Wycombe at the Etihad on Tuesday evening. Striker Brandon Hanlan scored his first ever Wycombe goal after City failed to deal with a corner, but dancing feet from Phil Foden helped set up Kevin De Bruyne to equalise shortly afterwards.
PREMIER LEAGUE
James Rodriguez in talks with Qatar club as player looks to seal a move away from Everton a year after becoming their highest paid player

Everton midfielder James Rodriguez is currently in talks with an “unnamed Qatari club” to discuss his future this season. The midfielder has not played for the Premie League side, since Rafa Benitez took over the managerial role this season. James joined Everton from Real Madrid in 2019, to reunite with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tottenham and England greats pay tribute to ‘best goalscorer ever’ Jimmy Greaves

Footballing greats past and present have hailed Jimmy Greaves as “the best goalscorer to ever play” and compared him to Lionel Messi as tributes continue to pour in following the death of the former Tottenham, England and Chelsea striker.Greaves, who died at home on Sunday morning aged 81, suffered a stroke in May 2015 which had left him wheelchair-bound and with severely impaired speech. He had struggled with alcoholism and quit drinking in 1978.His former Spurs team-mate Alan Mullery told Sky Sports: “He was a wonderful, wonderful footballer, the best goalscorer to ever play.“He had to play (in an era)...
PREMIER LEAGUE

