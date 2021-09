Williams shot 15 strokes better than any other team on Sunday, moving from third to first place en route to the title at the George Phinney Golf Classic. Action took place at the par-71 Ralph Myhre Golf Course on the Middlebury campus. Amherst finished second (632), followed by New York University (NYU) (634), Wellesley (656) and Middlebury (658). Jessica Huang of Amherst took home medalist honors in a one-hole playoff after she and Nalinda Wanikpun of NYU each shot a two-day total of 152. The Panthers are back in action next weekend at the Wesleyan Invitational.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO