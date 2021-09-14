Blackhawks Prospects to Watch at Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase
We’ll finally have some hockey “games” to watch starting on Friday night. The Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild will be participating in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase starting tomorrow in St. Paul, Minnesota with a handful of practices and two exhibition games between the team’s prospects. On Tuesday morning, the Blackhawks released their prospect roster of players headed to Minnesota for the showcase.www.bleachernation.com
