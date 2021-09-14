Blackhawks Prospects to Watch at Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

The 2021-22 season is not short on storylines for the Chicago Blackhawks. Of course, one of the biggest on-ice stories of the season will continue to be centered around Marc-André Fleury. Traded to Chicago for minor-leaguer Mikael Hakkarainen, whom the Golden Knights released not more than a few days later, Fleury nearly called it a career this offseason. Fleury took some time to contemplate what his next move should be, for his family and for his career, ultimately deciding to come to the Blackhawks for the 2021-22 campaign, the last year remaining on his contract. And, as it turns out, this season could also be the last of his impressive career.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO