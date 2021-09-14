CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

After returning from ACL, Barkley faces a 2nd game in 4 days

By TOM CANAVAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46UuwP_0bw8Ue0V00
1 of 2

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Saquon Barkley beat the odds in returning from a major knee injury in less than a year.

The New York Giants star running back faces a quick second test, another game in four days.

While the timespan between games might be a first for an NFL player coming off an ACL injury, Barkley is up for the challenge when the Giants face Washington on Thursday night in an NFC East matchup.

Neither team played well Sunday in losing their openers. New York dropped a 27-13 decision to Denver and Washington was beaten 20-16 by the Chargers.

Like the teams, Barkley’s numbers were not impressive. The 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year gained 26 yards on 10 carries and caught a pass for a yard.

His longest run was a 5-yarder on the first play from scrimmage. It was his first carry since Sept. 20, the day he was hurt against the Bears in Week 2.

Barkley insists his explosiveness as a runner is still there. He just has to knock off the rust, read the blocks better, react to the holes and break a tackle or two.

“I didn’t really give myself the opportunity or had an opportunity to break a long one, so I guess I couldn’t show that,” Barkley said of his big-play ability. “Just got to stick with the game plan, stick with the runs, take the dirty runs. When I get the opportunity to make a big play, make a big play.”

Barkley said he actually wrote that in his notes in going over the game.

The one thing that was normal was the Monday morning soreness, Barkley said. He job now is to recover quickly.

Barkley said he only was on the field for 25 to 30 snaps so his body was not taxed. He added the feeling of playing was great.

The Giants will need to pick up the running game if they want to improve. They had 20 carries for 60 yards. Quarterback Daniel Jones led the team with 27 yards rushing, all in the second half.

“We’ve got to get the run game going against a very talented defense — probably one of the best defenses in the league,” Barkley said. “That’s going to be important to get your run game going. Watch film, learn from what I did, get the rust off and try to do a better job this week.”

The Penn State star, who was the second pick overall in the ’18 draft, isn’t pushing coach Joe Judge for more carries. With 16 games to go, he knows he is going to get more touches. That’s why he doesn’t mind letting the coaches and medical staff plan his workload.

“Obviously, I want to go out there and try to be that do-it-all guy and help the team win, but it’s a nature of what I’m coming off of,” said Barkley, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons. “The way I get back into the flow is just by taking the plays that I get and trying to capitalize as much as I can and staying locked in on the sideline when I’m not in, mentally and physically.”

PEPPERS LOOKS FOR IMPROVEMENT

Safety Jabrill Peppers struggled in the opener and was only on the field for half the plays. He never left the field last season. He was unhappy Tuesday and called his performance subpar, saying he gave up two third-down passes for first downs and a pass in the red zone.

“Those are routes that I usually cover in my sleep,” he said. “It is what it is, I’ve just got to go back to the drawing board, hone in and get better.”

NOTES: The Giants had a walkthrough practice Tuesday. The injury report listed Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram (calf), starting left guard Shane Lemieux (knee) and backup linebacker Cam Brown (hamstring) as not participating. Engram missed the opener. Lemieux and Brown played.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
washingtonnewsday.com

Saquon Barkley, Carson Wentz, and Odell Beckham Jr. are among the players who have been injured in the first week of the NFL season.

Saquon Barkley, Carson Wentz, and Odell Beckham Jr. are among the players who have been injured in the first week of the NFL season. It was unclear whether injuries would keep some prominent NFL players off the field in Week 1 of the 2021 season. With every side scheduled to play in the following days, it appears that a few major names will be able to debut on Sunday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Judge 'optimistic' about Kenny Golladay, other injured Giants

The New York Giants are just a few days away from opening the 2021 regular-season against the Denver Broncos and questions remain about several injured players. Early reports suggest running back Saquon Barkley (knee) is likely to play, but what about the rest? What about wide receivers Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and Kadarius Toney (situations)? What about tight ends Evan Engram (calf) and Kyle Rudolph (foot)? And what about guard Shane Lemieux (leg)?
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
buffalonynews.net

Giants RB Saquon Barkley faces practice test

A padded practice Wednesday and two full team workouts that follow stand between Saquon Barkley joining the New York Giants for the Week 1 opener against the Denver Broncos. Giants head coach Joe Judge would not confirm Barkley's status for Sunday's home game. Barkley, 24, did not play in preseason...
NFL
Birmingham Star

Broncos prep for Saquon Barkley's return at Giants

The availability of running back Saquon Barkley remains a mystery as the New York Giants prepare to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Barkley is working his way back from a torn ACL sustained in Week 2 of last season. As soon as Barkley went down, so did the hopes of theGiants as they limped to a 1-7 start before finishing with a 6-10 record.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Saquon Barkley (ACL) 'probable' for Sunday

The Giants have certainly taken their precautions with their star RB. Barkley began participation in padded practices during the lead-up to Week 3 of the preseason. He is returning from an ACL injury suffered in Week 2 of 2020. Fantasy managers can include him in lineups but may want to temper their expectations in Week 1. Barkley may not receive a full workload, and he faces a stingy Broncos D/ST.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Acl#Ap#The New York Giants#Penn State#Pro Bowl
On3.com

Saquon Barkley is waiting on the 'ok' to play from GIants

Saquon Barkley is patiently waiting to hear that he’s clear to play in New York’s season opener. After Friday’s practice, Barkley met with reporters and talked about his status for this week’s game against the Denver Broncos. “We had a great practice as a team,” Barkley said Friday, via Art...
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Latest: Barkley back for Giants after ACL injury in 2020

Less than a year after tearing his right ACL, Saquon Barkley is returning to the New York Giants’ lineup. The 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was active on Sunday for the opener against the Denver Broncos. Neither Barkley nor the Giants shed much insight on when he would be ready to play again.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Giants are playing it safe with Saquon Barkley, in return from knee surgery, but here’s why that could hurt him

The Giants are taking the right (and safe) approach with running back Saquon Barkley, as he returns from serious knee surgery. But Barkley now has to overcome that approach. It came as no surprise that the Giants gave Barkley a limited workload in their Week 1 loss to the Broncos — 29 of 61 snaps, 10 rushes, one catch (on three targets). Expect more of the same Thursday night, when the Giants play a short turnaround game in Week 2 at Washington.
NFL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Saquon Barkley is a Smart Man, Accepts Free Chicken Tender from Fan While Attending Penn State Game

Is there anything in the world that is better than chicken tenders? The answer to that question is yes. Free chicken tenders. Just ask Saquon Barkley. On Saturday night, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley made his return to Happy Valley. He watched his No. 10 Nittany Lions pull out a 28-20 victory against the No. 22 Auburn Tigers. Barkley became a household name at Penn State University while playing for the team from 2015-2017. During his time, he set school records for career rushing touchdowns (43) and total touchdowns (53). His incredible collegiate career led to him becoming the No. 2 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
New York Post

Why Dak Prescott’s return was surreal for girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

577K+
Followers
316K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy