When Matt Little first arrived at the University of Nevada, Reno from Las Vegas in 2012, they were struck by the beauty of the campus. Despite this charm, Little describes feelings of isolation and exclusion, “There just weren’t places for marginalized people to exist in,” Little said. Little, who identifies as queer, explains their experience, “It reminds me of a story a professor told me describing a forest in Germany that was cut down and replaced with straight rows of identical trees. That was the queer experience on the University of Nevada, Reno’s campus; the controlled scripted beauty cut out any spaces for diversity.”

RENO, NV ・ 5 DAYS AGO