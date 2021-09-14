CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A local startup is proposing to build an autonomous vehicle network in Silicon Valley to take people from Diridon Station to San Jose airport

By Sonya Herrera
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new transportation system could be coming to Silicon Valley — one that is private, autonomous and environmentally friendly. On Tuesday, Glydways Inc. showed off its vision for what that system could look like. The South San Francisco startup is developing a transit service built around autonomous electric cars that would carry passengers along dedicated pathways. At San Jose City Hall, it put one of its vehicles on display.

