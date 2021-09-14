American Homes 4 Rent To Participate In BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference

CALABASAS, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company"), a leading provider of high-quality single-family homes for rent, announced today that members of the Company's management team will participate in a roundtable discussion during the BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference (the "Conference") taking place September 21-22, 2021.

The Company's roundtable discussion will begin at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. A live audio webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.americanhomes4rent.com under "Investor relations." A replay of the webcast will be available through Oct. 6, 2021.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - Get American Homes 4 Rent Class A Report is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and resident satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of June 30, 2021, we owned 54,785 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

