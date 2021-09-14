CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Updates tomorrow

westseattleblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WSB photo from July: West Seattle Bridge seen from Harbor Avenue rooftop) The next major public updates on the West Seattle Bridge are expected tomorrow, when the Community Task Force meets online. We just obtained the agenda – see it here. SDOT has said previously that a repair-schedule update was expected this month as consultant WSP approached completion of the repair design and contractor Kraemer NA started gearing up for the work. Along with high-bridge updates, the agenda also includes a briefing on how low-bridge-access policy is expected to change when Terminal 5‘s first modernized berth opens early next year, and a discussion of West Seattle transit service. You can watch live (or archived afterward) at noon tomorrow (Wednesday, September 15th) at this YouTube link.

