NFL

Jets Sign Thomas Morstead

By John B
ganggreennation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jets are signing veteran punter Thomas Morstead per Tom Pelissero. The Jets lost their punter Braden Mann for four to six weeks with a knee sprain early in the season opening loss to Carolina. Kicker Matt Ammendola did an admirable job for the rest of the game without any preparation or advance notice, but the Jets need him focused on place kicking. Morstead gets the first opportunity to replace Mann while he is out.

www.ganggreennation.com

