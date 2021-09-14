GBP/USD sellers attack 1.3800 on firmer USD, UK Inflation eyed

AUD - Australian Dollar. An undercurrent of risk aversion dominated direction through trade on Monday, promoting a depreciation across risk assets. Equities, commodities and commodity driven currencies all fell as fears Chinese property giant Evergrande’s imminent collapse could spark a broader breakdown across financial markets. One of China’s largest property developers Evergrande has amassed debts and liabilities north of 300billion USD over the last decade, borrowing 10 fold on the back of a Chinese real estate boom. With the company unlikely to meet standard interest repayments on bonds and bank loans this week there is a fear its creditors, 200 offshore and 2,000 on shore subsidiaries will be forced to take a huge haircut on balances owed or due, the reverberations of a collapse will be felt across the global economy. Investors are keenly attuned to any hint the Chinese government will step in and rescue the property giant. On paper Evergrande is simply too big to fail and while we expect officials will step in, the scale and shape of the restructure that follows will continue to impact sentiment. A risk off vibe dominated direction through the Australasian session pushing the AUD toward intraday lows at 0.7220 before finding support and bouncing back toward 0.7250 overnight.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO