Aerospace & Defense

Inspiration4 crew trained for 7 months and it was a wakeup call

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA astronauts know that going to space means, among many other things, training in a centrifuge — a spinning machine that simulates G-forces on the body. Fighter jet training does the same thing. But the new Netflix documentary on the Inspiration4 mission shows that astronaut training was a moment of...

AFP

NASA selects Moon site for ice-hunting rover

NASA on Monday announced it would land an ice-seeking rover on a region of the Moon's south pole called the Nobile Crater in 2023. "Nobile Crater is an impact crater near the south pole that was born through a collision with another smaller celestial body," Lori Glaze, director of NASA's planetary science division told reporters.
Aviation Week

Inspiration4 Crew Returns After Three Days In Orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL—SpaceX completed its first privately chartered spaceflight on Sept. 18, returning the four-member Inspiration4 crew after three days in low Earth orbit. The SpaceX Dragon Resilience splashed down off the coast of Cape Canaveral at 7:06 p.m. EDT, concluding the company’s fourth human... Subscription Required. Inspiration4 Crew Returns After...
State
Washington State
Florida Times-Union

SpaceX landing live coverage: How to watch Inspiration4 splashdown on YouTube, Twitter and your phone

Days after four "non-astronauts" made history by launching into space, the SpaceX Inspiration4 crew is set to land Saturday night. The crew includes tech billionaire Jared Isaacman, who served as mission commander; Hayley Arceneaux, a health care worker and cancer survivor; Dr. Sian Proctor, the fourth Black female astronaut; and Chris Sembroski, a data engineer who won his seat on board the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket. They launched at 8:02 p.m. Sept. 15 from Kennedy Space Center.
KTLA

SpaceX capsule splashes down near Florida, completing first tourism mission

Four space tourists safely ended their trailblazing trip to orbit Saturday with a splashdown in the Atlantic off the Florida coast. Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the ocean just before sunset, not far from where their chartered flight began three days earlier. The all-amateur crew was the first to circle the world without a professional […]
Person
Neil Armstrong
spaceexplored.com

Inspiration4 crew scheduled to return from space today

In a tweet yesterday, SpaceX announced that Dragon Resilience, carrying the Inspiration4 crew, has a scheduled splashdown time after orbiting the Earth since Wednesday. Unlike other modern capsule returns, Dragon lands in water rather than land, similar to the method NASA astronauts used in the Apollo era. Splashdowns can happen in two regions of the coast of Florida; either in the Gulf of Mexico or in the Atlantic. SpaceX has selected the Atlantic for the Inspiration4 mission.
AFP

SpaceX all-civilian orbital crew completes historic mission

Four SpaceX tourists returned to Earth safely on Saturday after spending three days in space, successfully concluding the first orbital mission in history with no professional astronauts on board. The SpaceX Dragon capsule, whose heat shield allowed it to withstand descent, was slowed down by four large parachutes before splashing into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida at 7:06 pm (2306 GMT), according to a video feed by the company. "That was a heck of a ride for us, and we're just getting started," billionaire captain Jared Isaacman, who financed the trip with a goal of making space a bit more accessible, said shortly after landing. A SpaceX boat immediately retrieved the capsule, before its hatch was opened and the space tourists, smiling broadly and waving their arms in the air, exited one by one.
Inverse

14 photos and videos of the historic SpaceX mission

SpaceX just made history with Inspiration4, the first civilian flight into orbit. On Saturday, September 18 just after 7 p.m. Eastern, the Inspiration4 team in their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule safely splashed into the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast.
wincountry.com

All-civilian Inspiration4 crew shows off in zero-gravity orbit

(Reuters) – A 42-year-old data engineer on the first all-civilian astronaut crew to reach orbit made some spaceflight history on Friday, with a zero-gravity ukulele performance in a SpaceX capsule hundreds of miles above Earth’s surface. Chris Sembroski, a Lockheed Martin employee and U.S. Air Force veteran, strummed a few...
The Independent

Inspiration4: Tom Cruise speaks with passengers on SpaceX’s all-civilian flight

Tom Cruise has spoken to the four passengers on SpaceX’s all-civilian flight Inspiration4.Representatives for the flight told The Associated Press on Friday that Cruise took part in a call on Thursday with the four space tourists, who are orbiting at an altitude of more than 360 miles.Details of the conversation have been kept private. A Netflix documentary, Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space is dedicated to the journey. Four episodes have been released so far; a fifth will follow in the days after the flight comes to an end.The Twitter account for the flight shared a Top Gun gif on...
cbslocal.com

Inspiration4 Is A Go! SpaceX, All-Civilian Crew Make History With Successful Liftoff

CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami) – The first privately-funded space mission blasted off Wednesday. The all-civilian crew made history and is set to orbit earth for three days. The crew is made up of billionaire Jared Isaacman, who chartered the mission, Chris Sembroski, an aerospace engineer, Sian Proctor, an artist-educator and Hayley Arceneaux, a childhood cancer survivor who was treated at St. Jude.
Florida Times-Union

SpaceX launch: Inspiration4 crew settles in for 3-day Earth orbit

It didn't just make history, it was also, simply, a beautiful launch Wednesday night for SpaceX Inspiration4 at 8:02 p.m. EDT, right on schedule. The rocket carrying Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski cleared pad 39A's tower just after sunset and it was breathtaking. Today, the four...
MotorBiscuit

Meet The Civilian Crew On the SpaceX Inspiration4 Mission

SpaceX just successfully launched the Inspiration4 mission, sending the first civilians to space. It’s a momentous occasion, one step toward space travel for all. In fact, more people are floating around in space right now than ever before, with 14 in total. So let’s meet Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor, and Chris Sembroski, the only four amateur astronauts in space right now.
