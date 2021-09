Stimulus checks have provided households across the US with much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, as have this year's advance monthly child tax credit payments. Last week, 35 million families were due to receive their third check of up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO