Barton County, KS

BCSO responds to low-level radiation incident

Great Bend Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Barton County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday morning to a report of a low-level radiation incident in connection with road construction work east of Great Bend. According to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir, at about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, BCSO was notified of a potential radiation incident just east of the City of Great Bend at the junction of US 56 and K-156. A sub-contractor working for the Kansas Department of Transportation was just north of the junction on K-156 testing the density of newly-laid asphalt with a device that contained a radioactive source.

www.gbtribune.com

