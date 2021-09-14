BCSO responds to low-level radiation incident

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday morning to a report of a low-level radiation incident in connection with road construction work east of Great Bend. According to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir, at about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, BCSO was notified of a potential radiation incident just east of the City of Great Bend at the junction of US 56 and K-156. A sub-contractor working for the Kansas Department of Transportation was just north of the junction on K-156 testing the density of newly-laid asphalt with a device that contained a radioactive source.