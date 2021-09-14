CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Now: What are COVID-19 breakthrough infections?

Quad-Cities Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy are people still getting COVID after being vaccinated? Are breakthrough infections normal or should we be worried? Dr. Amesh Adalja, a Senior Scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, and Dr. Rebecca Wurtz, the Director of Public Health at the University of Minnesota, answer our most pressing questions. Source by: Stringr.

qctimes.com

