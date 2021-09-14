Mitchell woman gets probation after hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured
A Mitchell woman who pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run incident that left a man with life-threatening injuries avoided prison time during her Tuesday sentencing hearing. Brittany Price, 33, was sentenced to serve two years of probation for the hit-and-run that took place on March 10 on the west side of Mitchell near Dick’s Body Shop, which left Michael Martinez, 25, of Mitchell, with serious life-threatening injuries.www.mitchellrepublic.com
