Mitchell, SD

Mitchell woman gets probation after hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured

By Sam Fosness
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Mitchell woman who pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run incident that left a man with life-threatening injuries avoided prison time during her Tuesday sentencing hearing. Brittany Price, 33, was sentenced to serve two years of probation for the hit-and-run that took place on March 10 on the west side of Mitchell near Dick’s Body Shop, which left Michael Martinez, 25, of Mitchell, with serious life-threatening injuries.

