Students should follow COVID-19 guidelines at all times

By Editorial Staff
piratemedia1.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith COVID-19 cases throughout campus on the rise, East Carolina University community members are concerned about student compliance with COVID-19 protocols. While students seem to be following protocols within classrooms, COVID-19 is as much a threat outside the classroom as within. In hallways, the student recreation center, at parties, at Fraternity and Sorority Life rush events and other events both on and off campus, many students are neglecting to wear face masks and socially distance.

