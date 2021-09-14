Students should follow COVID-19 guidelines at all times

GREENVILLE — The World Health Organization is tracking a new COVID-19 variant, Mu, which has been detected in 43 countries, including the U.S., according to a Sept. 2 WebMD News Brief. It is a “variant of interest” due to its “potential properties of immune escape,” meaning Mu may be better able to evade antibodies and make even those individuals with prior immunity sick. Meanwhile, the Delta variant, a now dominant form of the virus in the U.S. and elsewhere, is already causing significant case surges. These two variants alone are a stark reminder the pandemic is not nearly concluded.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO