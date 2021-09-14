Alanis Morissette Rips New Bill Simmons Produced HBO Documentary About Her Life: “This Was Not the Story I Agreed to Tell”
Famed singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette is opening up about the inaccuracies in Jagged, an upcoming HBO documentary that focuses on the period of her life when she was writing, recording, and touring in support of her multiplatinum 1995 album Jagged Little Pill. In a statement released by her publicist (via the L.A. Times), Morissette bashed the final product — even though she voluntarily sat for hours of interviews for the film.decider.com
