Alanis Morissette Rips New Bill Simmons Produced HBO Documentary About Her Life: “This Was Not the Story I Agreed to Tell”

By Fletcher Peters
Decider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamed singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette is opening up about the inaccuracies in Jagged, an upcoming HBO documentary that focuses on the period of her life when she was writing, recording, and touring in support of her multiplatinum 1995 album Jagged Little Pill. In a statement released by her publicist (via the L.A. Times), Morissette bashed the final product — even though she voluntarily sat for hours of interviews for the film.

Alanis Morissette Makes Startling Rape Allegations in New HBO Documentary Despite Distancing Herself Before Release

Singer Alanis Morissette claims in a new HBO documentary she was raped by multiple men when she was 15 years old. The film is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday in Morissette's native Canada, although the "Ironic" singer will surprisingly not be there. Morissette, 47, is reportedly distancing herself from the film for undisclosed reasons.
Alanis Morissette Blasts ‘Salacious Agenda’ of HBO Doc Featuring Her Account of Alleged Statutory Rape: ‘I Was Lulled into a False Sense of Security’

Alanis Morissette has spoken out against the HBO’s new documentary about her life, criticizing the film as “reductive” and “salacious.”. Although Morissette sat down for interviews included in the documentary, titled Jagged, the Canadian singer announced Tuesday that she will not support the film because of how displeased she is with the final product.
It’s ‘Not the Story I Agreed to Tell’

Alanis Morissette is slamming a new documentary about her life. Ahead of the premiere of HBO’s Jagged, the 47-year-old singer released a statement on Tuesday describing the new film as “salacious” as she accused the film’s team of including “facts that are simply not true” while giving her a “false sense of security” during interviews.
#Hbo#Music Box#The L A Times#Ringer Films#Espn#Woodstock#Spotify
