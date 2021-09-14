CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ebola Vaccine Effective in African Clinical Trial

 7 days ago

TUESDAY, Sept. 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- An experimental Ebola vaccine appeared effective in children and adults in a clinical trial. Two doses of Johnson & Johnson's Ebola vaccine appear safe, well tolerated and produce a strong immune response in people over the age of 1, according to two just-published papers.

