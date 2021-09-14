Crossroads Hog Dumping Mystery; Dangerous and Disgusting
By Ingra
Q92
7 days ago
Someone is dumping wild hogs that they have killed on the side of the road in Victoria and experts tell us it's not only disgusting, but it's dangerous too. The first questions are obvious. Who would do this and why?. Hunting hogs is legal in Texas, but properly disposing of...
Imagine waking up in the morning and getting news that your fur-baby died overnight. This is what happened in Georgetown Texas in an overnight fire at a dog boarding facility, A fire broke out on Saturday night at the Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown. According to KVUE in Austin, Twenty-five firefighters responded to the fire after the department received multiple 911 calls of flames at the resort at approximately 10:56 p.m. on Saturday.
The border crisis is getting serious enough that even our county, Victoria County has found it a necessity to make a disaster declaration. Yesterday Victoria County Judge, Judge Ben Zeller signed a Disaster Declaration for Victoria County. You can read the Disaster Declaration and resolutions in their entirety here. In...
Yesterday was a big day for Venturas as they broke ground on their second location in Victoria. The new location will be next to Springwood Medical Plaza at 6602 Nursery Drive. This will be a welcome addition to the Main Street Corridor. Will this be the start of more development in this area? Let's hope so! Construction will begin this month with a projected completion date in the spring of 2022. The new location will have a full-service bar, drive-thru, and a covered patio area for diners. The Navarro location will remain open. There are also many other restaurants coming to Victoria in the near future including Burger King, McAlister's Deli, Dunkin' Donuts, Arby's, and Taco Bueno. La Terraza Mexican grill is also opening soon at Victoria Mall.
One of Texas's most anticipated river celebrations, the Day of the Dead river parade in San Antonio is back on schedule and back in person. After having to go virtual last year due to COVID-19, one of the most anticipated Dias De Los Muertos celebrations in San Antonio, the Day of the Dead River Parade, in downtown SA has gotten the green light to go on as scheduled and in person on October 29th, 2021.
A hilarious and super relatable TikTok is going viral right now. A math teacher named Ms.Wolf took TikTok to share her experience as a native New Yorker moving to the Lone Star state. @mswolfmath posted a bizarre TikTok pointing out some very big differences she noticed as she began to plant her feet in Texas and start living in a new state.
The COVID vaccine continues to be a controversial topic of conversation. The COVID vaccine continues to be a controversial topic amongst folks throughout the nation, but now that San Antonio has raised a billboard advocating strongly against the vaccine, eyebrows and temperatures are being raised. What's the controversial billboard topic?
This might have been my favorite Question of the Day on one of our Townsquare Media Facebook posts of ALL TIME!. It's our Q of the D; Fill in the blank; Welcome to Victoria, Home of the___________. Okay, I've got to give a shout-out to DJ JP for thinking to...
You hear so many people say, 'I can't wait to leave this town' when referring to Victoria I am not one of them! I was born here and I ain't going anywhere. Not only is it home to Victoria’s Great Coastal Texas Barbecue Trail, which is considered one of the best in the Country. Victoria is one of the oldest cities in Texas and has a wealth of fascinating history and a number of important historic sites including many that are in still use today.
Aransas Pass law enforcement walked into a horrific scene Wednesday evening. Department of Public Safety contacted the Aransas Pass Sheriffs Department after some severe events were brought to their attention. Concerning and urgent reports were made regarding a youth male who had posted disturbing and graphic photos on his social media page.
Standing at the sink, she wonders just how much water she uses to wash the dishes. He is in the driveway washing his car and wondering the very same thing. The City of Victoria now offers utility customers a way to can monitor their water usage AND as a bonus, be notified of potential leaks by signing up for WaterWise, the City’s water monitoring service, at no additional cost. Yep, it's free!
Texas seems to have shut down this Monday right before tropical storm Nicholas makes landfall. Schools have closed, government facilities locked up early, and grocery stores filled up quickly. Guard the Toliet Paper. Frenzies began as people began to hunker down before the storm. Call it PTSD but flocks of...
The Crossroads caught a break after forecasts predicted some pretty hefty stuff as Tropical Storm Nicholas upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as it approached land in Texas. Luckily for the Crossroads, Nicholas took a last-minute turn and we managed to get very minimal effects. The Calm Before the Storm.
There has been another #NOTJIMCANTORE sighting in Victoria! If you remember back to last year, we were introduced to #NOTJIMCANTORE. Victoria resident Cody Shugart brought a comedic spin to Storm reporting in the Crossroads during Hurricane Hanna, which made landfall near Port Mansfield. He is now giving us play-by-play of the approach of Tropical Storm Nicholas.
Texas is full of so many traditions and unique traits about the state. Tried and true There are lots of things outsiders just don't get about Texas. There are tons of things we love that outsiders just don't get. That's alright though, we can break it down right now. Being...
It's hard to believe that it has been 20 years since that horrific tragedy of 9/11. I still remember exactly what I was doing when the planes hit those towers. My wife was feeding our brand new baby girl. I was thinking, what kind of world did we bring my daughter into? I am also sure a lot of you remember what you were doing as well.
Texas beaches have recently added a new addition to their coastline. Tar balls have been popping up along Texas beaches and have people puzzled. According to Brandon Hill, Galveston's coastal resources manager, the tar originates from the oil that seeps from the surface of the Gulf of Mexico due to natural or man-made processes and then floats in the Gulf currents." Once those blobs of tar get baked in the sun they harden and bio-fouled eventually making what we call tar balls.
Each state has its way of doing things. Their population and society function uniquely. That's great, it is what makes America so diverse and unique. However, when you move from one state to another there is a period of adjustment that takes place. Getting Used to Texas. You learn the...
As August comes to an end there is a somber vibe in the air. The last day of the month is reserved as a day of remembrance and a reminder of something important. August 30th is National Overdose Awareness day. Families and friends have been plagued with the emptiness of a loved one after their passing due to an overdose.
Mark your calendars for Sunday, October 24th! Come out for a safe evening of Halloween fun for kids and families! The event will be held in Deleon Plaza from 4:00-6:00. We will have vendors set up all around the square. There will also be a costume contest and a fantastic foam party. We are still in the planning phase of this event. If you would like to be a part of this event and set up a booth please call 361 573-0777 to reserve your spot.
The city of Luling was shocked after a serious crash occurred Sunday, August 29. Around 2:30 pm traffic on US 183 witnessed a destructive train crash. An 18-wheeler carrying what seems to be a turbine wing was making a right turn from US 183 in Luling, Texas, and got stuck. The wing seems to be stuck somewhere which prevented the 18-wheeler from clearing the train tracks.
