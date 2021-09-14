CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

CPD: Crew In Maroon SUV May Be Responsible For Multiple Carjackings

By Suzanne Le Mignot
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A maroon SUV captured on camera over and over again, but the carjackers inside are still on the loose after a very busy night.

CBS’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports from Bucktown with a warning about the crew behind a speedy crime spree.

On one block, there was an attempted car jacking Monday night. It was one of four incidents in just two hours and 40 minutes. Each has one thing in common. Police said the suspects were driving a maroon colored SUV.

A woman pulls up on the the 1900 block of West Wabansia Avenue, in a white SUV, about 11 minutes after 8:00 Monday night in Bucktown.

Seconds later, a maroon colored SUV with several men inside, pulls out of the alley and heads east down Wabansia then slowly backs up.

RELATED: Tracking Chicago’s Carjackings

You can see the taillights of the maroon SUV after it pulls up next to the woman in the white SUV off camera. Next a male voice says “Unlock it!” most likely telling the woman to unlock her phone. Police said her phone and purse were taken.

About 45 minutes later, on the 2100 block of West Moffat Street, the same maroon SUV is captured on at least two Nest cameras, first backing down the street, then driving in the right direction on Moffat. Police said moments after this, a woman in a 2017 Mazda truck was carjacked.

These are just two of the four carjackings and armed robberies that happened in the 14th police district Monday night. On the 1900 block of N. Honore, police said the same men tried to take a 2010 Chevy Traverse from a man. On the 1700 block of W. Le Moyne, police said the men took a victim’s bag and wallet, forced her out of her SUV, then drove off in her 2016 Nissan Rogue.

Police said the suspects have held their victims at gunpoint and have ordered them to get out of their vehicles. They’ve also been demanding PIN codes to debit cards and cellphones.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Driver carjacked in Lakeview overnight

Three men carjacked a driver at gunpoint in Lakeview early Saturday, police said. No arrests have been made. A 30-year-old man was standing next to his car on the 1200 block of West Barry when three men walked up to him around 1:09 a.m., a CPD spokesperson said, citing preliminary information.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Police: 3 Suspects Wearing ‘Police Vests’ Wanted For Stealing Car In Roxborough Home Invasion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for three suspects responsible for a home invasion in Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood. It happened shortly after midnight Monday at the Summit Park Apartments. The victim told officers three people, dressed in what looked like police vests with radios and masks, stole their car keys and cellphone before driving off with the victim’s car. It’s not clear if anyone was injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

Man Punched During Armed Carjacking In Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS)— A man was carjacked at gunpoint in Logan Square. Police said a 27-year-old man was approached by three men after walking away from his vehicle in the 3200 block of West Diversey Avenue around 2 a.m. One of the offenders displayed a gun and demanded the victim’s car keys. When the victim refused, one of the offenders punched him in the face while another took the keys. Police said the offenders took off in the 27-year-old’s silver Honda Accord. The victim refused medical treatment. No arrest have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
NWI.com

Police follow trail of blood to find gunshot victim

GARY — Police found a gunshot victim Thursday afternoon after following a trail of blood in the city's Glen Park section, an official said. The shooting marked the third in Gary within about 24 hours, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. Gary police were dispatched about 2:30 p.m. and found a...
GARY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Man Shot And Killed On Bishop Ford Freeway

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed overnight while driving on the Bishop Ford Freeway. It’s the latest of 170 shootings on Chicago expressways this year. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe reports the recent shooting is proof this is a deadly issue, with many Chicago expressways turning into shooting investigation scenes, and the problem is showing no signs of slowing down. Illinois State Police said, around 1:45 a.m., troopers responded to a shooting at the southbound exit ramp from the Bishop Ford to 130th Street. The Chicago Fire Department said a 45-year-old man died at the scene. The ramp was shut down so troopers could canvass the area for evidence. The ramp reopened around 6:15 a.m. Scenes like this have become all too familiar in the Chicago area, as expressway shootings are at an all-time high in 2021. Illinois State Police said there have been 170 expressway shootings in the Chicago area so far this year, more than all of last year. Police haven’t said anything about the motive for Monday’s shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Shot And Killed On Near North Side

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed on the Near North Side early Saturday, police said. The 33-year-old was standing next to his vehicle, in the 800 block of North Orleans Street at about 3:50 a.m., when a person in a blue SUV fired shots before leaving the scene. The man was shot in the chest and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
CHICAGO, IL
KOMO News

Suspect injured in attempted carjacking

KENMORE, Wash. – Kenmore Police are searching for a suspect who was injured when they reportedly tried to steal a van Saturday morning. According to police, a private transit van was dropping off a customer near NE Bothell Way and 73rd Ave NE when the suspect reportedly tried to take the van. The driver confronted the suspect and the suspect pulled out a knife.
KENMORE, WA
krcrtv.com

Fire crews use multiple techniques to help fight the growing Dixie Fire

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — The Dixie Fire, now more than 900,000 acres as of Tuesday evening, continues to challenge fire crews. "Heavy winds, erratic fire behavior, and heavy fuels all contribute to making a fire more difficult," says Mitch Matlow, public information officer for the Dixie Fire. Matlow said crews...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maroon#Jacking#Suv#Carjackers#Nest#Chevy#Nissan#Pin
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Police: 13-year-old responsible for making multiple threats to Columbus schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police said a 13-year-old boy is responsible for making multiple threats to schools in Columbus. Police said detectives with the counterterrorism unit were able to identify the teen. The investigation uncovered that an Arts Impact Middle School student had called the school and...
COLUMBUS, OH
Bossip

#ShaniceYoung Black Woman Fatally Shot At Her Baby Shower While Nine Months Pregnant, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

31-year-old Shanice Young was shot in the head in Harlem, New York. She was nine months pregnant and weeks away from giving birth to her third child. In fact, she had been walking home from her own baby shower when she was shot right in front of her daughter. Now, police are looking for a suspected shooter who is believed to be Young's ex-boyfriend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whdh.com

Police: NH man put infant daughter in clothes dryer, turned it on

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he put his infant daughter in a clothes dryer and turned it on. Michael Higgins, 34, of Manchester, was arrested Sunday on charges including reckless conduct, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal threatening, according to the Manchester Police Department.
MANCHESTER, NH
NBC Miami

Crash Sends Vehicle Straight Into Hollywood Salon, Killing 20-Year-Old

A 20-year-old woman was killed Friday after the car she was in was t-boned and ended up crashing into a Hollywood beauty salon. Britany Hemmings was a passenger in the vehicle her best friend was driving. Hemmings' father said his daughter was singing along to a song on the radio when the crash happened at around midnight.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Lawrence Post

Boyfriend shot his girlfriend 8 times in the stomach because ‘he thought the girl was pregnant’

According to the court documents, the 24-year-old defendant has been sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting his 21-year-old girlfriend. Prosecutors say he shot her eight times in the stomach, leaving her for dead months after she texted him the results of an inconclusive pregnancy test. The 24-year-old man by pleading down from capital to first-degree murder, 24-year-old avoided a possible death sentence on Friday. Prosecutors say he will be eligible for conditional release when he turns 65.
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS LA

Woman Killed After Her Car Plunges From 4th Story Of Hospital Parking Structure In City Of Orange

ORANGE (CBSLA) — A woman was killed Friday after a car plunged off a hospital parking structure in the city of Orange. (credit: CBS) The fatal crash happened at about 9:20 a.m. at a parking structure at Providence St. Joseph’s Hospital. The driver, who was the only person in the car, reportedly drove through a cement wall from the fourth floor of the parking structure. The vehicle landed upside down, but bystanders trying to help the driver flipped it over. The woman was declared dead at the scene. She has not been identified. This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
ORANGE, CA
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy