Will the Ethereum price reach a new ATH this year?

The Ethereum price broke out bullish at first, but then missed its all-time high by around 10%. Will Ethereum rise above $ 4,400 this year?. Initially, the Ethereum price broke out bullishly when it left the golden ratio at USD 3,300 behind. However, it was not able to reach the all-time high of just under USD 4,400 afterwards, but only rose around USD 4,000. However, the EMAs are still bullishly crossed and Ethereum only returned to the 0.382 Fib level, where it found strong support. The 50-day EMA is currently serving as a support and if Ethereum stays above USD 2,500, the chances are good that Ethereum will reach a new all-time high this year.