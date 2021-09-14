CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Will the Ethereum price reach a new ATH this year?

By Hasan Sheikh
codelist.biz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ethereum price broke out bullish at first, but then missed its all-time high by around 10%. Will Ethereum rise above $ 4,400 this year?. Initially, the Ethereum price broke out bullishly when it left the golden ratio at USD 3,300 behind. However, it was not able to reach the all-time high of just under USD 4,400 afterwards, but only rose around USD 4,000. However, the EMAs are still bullishly crossed and Ethereum only returned to the 0.382 Fib level, where it found strong support. The 50-day EMA is currently serving as a support and if Ethereum stays above USD 2,500, the chances are good that Ethereum will reach a new all-time high this year.

codelist.biz

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrencies Dropped Like a Rock Today

Markets are down across the board, and crypto is taking the brunt of the sell-off. The fear is that Evergrande will cause a financial crisis and that cryptocurrencies will be one of the things investors liquidate to reduce risk. What happened. Cryptocurrencies had a very rough start to the week...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

At 70% Below Its Peak, OMG Crypto Looks Like a Bargain

OMG Network (OMG) fell more than 10 percent in morning trading on Sep. 20, to just above $8. However, the altcoin has gained 40 percent in the past 30 days and more than tripled year-to-date. Its price has ranged between $2 and $15 over the past year. It attained an all-time high above $28 in Jan. 2018. What’s OMG crypto's price prediction, and is it a good investment?
STOCKS
invezz.com

Ethereum price prediction as the VIX index spikes

Ethereum tumbled to the lowest level since August on Monday. The decline coincided with a sharp jump of VIX index. The cup and handle pattern points to a comeback. Ethereum (ETH/USD) price pared back some of the earlier losses on Tuesday morning as fears of contagion eased. The coin rose to $3,000, which was higher than Monday’s low of $2,802. It has a market capitalization of more than $355 billion, making it the second-biggest cryptocurrency in the world.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ath#Price Level#Ema
codelist.biz

Cryptocurrency: Why Did Dogecoin Crash Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell 7.84% to $ 0.22 in a 24-hour period early Monday morning. DOGE is down 7.86% over a seven day period to press time. Compared to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) DOGE fell 2.13% and 0.63%, respectively, within 24 hours. Since the beginning of the year, DOGE has grown by 3833.59%.
STOCKS
codelist.biz

Bitcoin price and stock markets fall: is there a crash?

The Bitcoin price fell today along with the SP 500 and the DAX Futures Index. According to our technical analysis, the Bitcoin price will probably fall first. The latest news could also mean that we could see a downward trend on the international markets. Chinese company causes unrest in the...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Why it is ideal to accumulate Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano right now

As inflation is easing in the US, investor Ben Armstrong recently suggested viewers to prepare for a bear market, stating,. “During the crypto bear market, things will look grim. Scary. But it won’t be anything compared to the stock market. That’s going to be a bloodbath.”. The crypto commentator said...
BUSINESS
cryptopolitan.com

Cosmos Price Analysis: Cosmos breaks more barriers to set yet another ATH at $44.5

Cosmos price analysis is bullish for today. ATOM/USD established a new all-time high at $44.5 overnight. Retracement to retest previous resistance seen earlier today. The Cosmos price analysis for today is bullish, as the market has established a new all-time high at $44.5 and is currently trading just above the $40 previous resistance. As a result, we anticipate ATOM/USD to continue rising in the coming 24 hours as long as the $38 mark holds.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Coinspeaker

Avalanche (AVAX) Hits New ATH, What Is Behind Price Surge?

One of the major reasons for the momentum growth of AVAX is the continual assets migration from other networks such as Ethereum to Avalanche. On Thursday, September 16, Avalanche, AVAX, was trading at its all-time high (ATH) at a price of $68.89. This is largely as a result of $230M investment in the Blockchain. The project has grown to become one of the greatest challengers of Ethereum (ETH) which has historically been dominating the smart contract platforms. As per the project’s website, this layer-1 protocol has the capability of achieving over 4,500 transactions each second with a time finality of below 2 seconds.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

NEM Price Analysis: XEM Coin Price May Break The 50MA Barrier To Reach New High

XEM coin price is currently seeing a consolidated momentum on the daily chart and can soon revert to the uptrend. It is trading with a gain of 0.71%. Technical indicators for NEM hints towards a strong upside trend for the future. In contrast, NEM/BTC pair has seen a gain of more than 0.87% in the past 24 hours.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Analyst Puts New Bitcoin ATH For October As Stablecoins Start Pumping Into BTC

Bitcoin analyst says new ATH in October is likely as on-chain data shows stablecoins may have started to pump into BTC. Stablecoins Reserve Starts Moving Down, Bitcoin To Reach New ATH In October?. As explained by an analyst on CryptoQuant, after staying at highs, the stablecoins reserve has finally started...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum, NEO, Dogecoin Price Analysis: 16 September

Ethereum went up its charts by 7.7% over the last 24 hours, with the altcoin eyeing its one-week high. Both NEO and Dogecoin showed signs of consolidation. NEO hiked by 2.6% and with a break from its lateral trading, it can topple $54.01. Finally, Dogecoin continued to consolidate after the...
MARKETS
Tom's Hardware

Ethereum's Hashrate Reaches All-Time High, Because of NFT Minting?

Ethereum's hashrate —a measure of the computational power devoted to the cryptocurrency—has reached an all-time high, despite the London hard fork that was expected to push miners away from the platform by greatly reducing their profits. CoinDesk today reported that both Etherscan and OKLink show Ethereum's hashrate peaking over the...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Terra Price Analysis: Luna retraces to $36 low after touching ATH yesterday

Terra price analysis is bearish for today. LUNA is set to retest the $38 support. Terra price analysis indicates bearish price action momentum to follow later today as the market peaked around $38 earlier today and currently declined back to $36 support. Therefore, we expect LUNA/USD to decline further and retest a lower price region. The September 7 long tail indicates aggressive bulls who are buying each LUNA dop – this could continue and bring in more buyers if the coin falls below $33.
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD May Crash to $3300 Support

The Ethereum price prediction has not been able to see any relief following the massive influx of selling pressure. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is trading marginally at its current price of $3388.52. This is the price at which it has been trading for the past few days. However, ETH trends in the short term are likely to be heavily reliant on BTC, as the benchmark crypto has had a firm grip on its smaller counterparts of late.
MARKETS
u.today

$35 Million Worth of Ethereum Coins Burned with New ATH of Active Addresses

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
decrypt.co

Algorand Price Doubles in Two Days as Ethereum Rivals Ascend

Algorand’s ALGO cryptocurrency doubled in price between Tuesday and earlier today, rising above $2 for the first time in over two years. El Salvador will utilize Algorand’s proof-of-stake blockchain network for infrastructure and services. There’s no shortage of smart contract blockchains aiming to knock Ethereum off of its pedestal as...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH roars back to $4,000

A historical technical level offers ETH buyers a good entry point. Ethereum acts as a perfect buy-the-dip asset. Expect further upside for the altcoin towards $4,000. Ethereum (ETH) stayed the course of other cryptocurrencies, under pressure from Bitcoin earlier this week. But with this dip comes the opportunity for buyers to pick up Ethereum and add to the portfolio.
MARKETS
invezz.com

Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano price analysis roundup

Bank of Mexico Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said that cryptocurrencies are high-risk investments. If Bitcoin falls again below the $45000, it would add further pressure to the whole cryptocurrency market. The cryptocurrency market remains under pressure this trading week, Bitcoin went below $43000 for a moment, and the risk...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy