Fix Windows Update Error 0x8007065e; Feature Update failed to install

Here is a guide on how to fix VALORANT error codes 1 and 12 on Windows PC. Valorant is a first-person shooter game that is getting popular day by day. However, it is a comparatively new game and contains several bugs because of being in its beta phase. A lot of users have reported being experiencing several error codes on Valorant. Two of these errors are error code 1 and error code 12 while playing games on Valorant. If you are also facing the same error and are unable to figure out how to fix them, this post is for you.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO